Mission Wealth Management Marks 10-Year Anniversary

Two UCSB graduates turn their vision into a reality with their Santa Barbara financial services company

By Bonnie Zappacosta | February 18, 2010 | 12:30 a.m.

In January 2000, the stock market had just peaked from the technology boom and investors were fast seeking high returns with little regard for economic fundamentals or prudent planning. This was before the Enron scandal erupted, before many conflicts with Wall Street brokerage firms were uncovered, and before the words “wealth management” were commonly used. And yet, financial advisers Brad Stark and Seth Streeter, graduates of UCSB, insisted it was the perfect time to unveil a new financial services business that would be more aligned with the needs of the affluent.

So, in January 2000, Mission Wealth Management LLC of Santa Barbara was born.

To realize their vision, Stark and Streeter knew they would need to develop a team beyond themselves. With their own experience in financial planning, investments and insurance, they believed a tax management piece was necessary to fully service client needs.

After a long due-diligence process, it was clear that Santa Barbara’s leading accounting firm, Bartlett, Pringle & Wolf, in conjunction with Mission Wealth’s services, would be the perfect fit in providing a holistic, integrated service model.

To enhance an already full array of services, a concierge bookkeeping service was established a few years later by the name Bookkeeping Experts.

For the past 10 years, a team of associates has joined the firm. Today, they number 15. As a nationally recognized firm by numerous publications and the recipient of industry awards, Mission Wealth has garnered the trust of industry giants such as Charles Schwab and Fidelity, which refer their high-net-worth clients to Mission Wealth.

In 2008, Goldman Sachs approached Mission Wealth to be one of the first to join the “Altus” program — a unique platform of services, resources and advice reserved for a select group of true wealth advisory firms.

The financial services landscape has drastically changed from where it was a decade ago. Consumers are more astute to the benefits of an open architecture investment platform and to the importance of planning and proactive integration of their advisers. The industry as a whole is playing “catch up,” and the vision Stark and Streeter had well more than a decade ago is taking a firm hold.

Mission Wealth is based on four key pillars: an independent platform — where no internal products were manufactured and sold, thus avoiding conflicts; comprehensive financial planning — without specific goal development and a clear understanding of a client’s entire balance sheet and cash flows, effective investment solutions can’t be created; advisory depth and talent — whether internal or external, a high degree of expertise in all financial areas (including investments, tax, insurance and estate planning) is essential; and a proactive service model, in place to keep the clients aligned with their plan and to ensure integration among the various advisers.

With a dedicated focus on those four business pillars, Stark and Streeter set out to make their vision a reality.

Mission Wealth is still led by its co-founders, and the group continues to be pioneers by continually improving and refining services.

While awards and recognition by publications such as Worth and Bloomberg/Wealth Manager are nice, it is the appreciation of its clients that make it all worthwhile.

— Bonnie Zappacosta is a marketing coordinator for Mission Wealth Management and Bartlett, Pringle & Wolf.

 
