Santa Barbara Surfrider Hosts Filmmaker Greg Huglin

Native son and filmmaker Greg Huglin will show his latest film project, Surfing Dolphins, at the February mixer/general interest meeting of the Surfrider Foundation, Santa Barbara Chapter at 7 p.m. Thursday.

The film, which was shot in 35 mm and featured as part of the 2010 Santa Barbara International Film Festival, depicts bottleneck and common dolphins effortlessly gliding and leaping in set after set in the waters off South Africa and the Santa Barbara Channel.

“In Surfing Dolphins, filmmaker Greg Huglin crosses the liquid line that separates us from them,” journalist Kevin Naughton said. “It’s a stunning labor of love — 14 years in the making — with visuals that will elicit gasps of wonder and awe.”

Please join Santa Barbara Surfrider for Thursday’s free, all-ages event at Watershed Resource Center at Arroyo Burro Beach Park, 2981 Cliff Drive in Santa Barbara. Refreshments will be served.

— Scott Bull is the development coordinator for the Surfrider Foundation, Santa Barbara Chapter.