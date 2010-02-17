UCSB Campus Democrats Endorse Williams for Assembly

The student organization bills itself as the largest Democratic club in the 35th District

The UCSB Campus Democrats on Wednesday announced their endorsement of Das Williams, candidate for the 35th Assembly District seat.

The UCSB Campus Democrats voted unanimously to endorse Williams.

Leaders cited Williams’ deep commitment to and understand of higher-education issues and service to the campus community.

“After carefully considering both Democratic candidates, we are pleased to endorse Santa Barbara City Councilmember Das Williams for the 35th State Assembly District,” said Amanda Wallner, president of the UCSB Campus Democrats. “Das Williams has been a huge supporter of Campus Democrats for years. He knows students, he knows Isla Vista, and I am confident that he will continue to work for us and with us in the state Assembly. Das cares about the students, and his commitment to UCSB is unwavering. The UCSB Campus Democrats are excited to have this opportunity to send a strong advocate for students to Sacramento.”

The UCSB Campus Democrats have hundreds of active members and are the largest Democratic club in the 35th Assembly District. The UCSB Campus Democrats are nationally recognized leaders in voter registration and were awarded Chapter of the Year Award in 2009 from the California College Democrats.

“I am proud to have the support of the UCSB Campus Democrats,” Williams said. “I look forward to continue working closely with the Campus Democrats and the UCSB campus community to make affordable, quality higher education a priority in Sacramento.”

Williams is running to succeed fellow Democrat and termed-out Assemblyman Pedro Nava in 2010.

— Ian Blue is the vice president of membership for the California College Democrats.