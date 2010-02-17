UCSB Chemistry Professor Awarded Sloan Fellowship

Trevor Hayton, assistant professor of chemistry and biochemistry at UCSB, has been awarded a prestigious Sloan Research Fellowship from the Alfred P. Sloan Foundation.

Hayton is one of 118 early career scientists, mathematicians and economists to be named Sloan Research Fellows. The winners are faculty members at 56 colleges and universities in the United States and Canada who are conducting research at the frontiers of physics, chemistry, computational and evolutionary molecular biology, computer science, economics, mathematics and neuroscience.

“I’m thrilled to have been awarded a Sloan Research Fellowship,” Hayton said. “This award will allow my research group to continue their investigations on the promising area of uranium-mediated catalysis.”

Hayton, a native of Ottawa, Ontario, graduated in 1998 from the University of British Columbia, where he started his graduate studies under the direction of Peter Legzdins. After completing his Ph.D. at UBC in 2003, Hayton began a postdoctoral position at Los Alamos National Laboratory with James Boncella. He joined the faculty of the Department of Chemistry and Biochemistry at UCSB in 2006.

Sloan Fellows can use their two-year, $50,000 grants to pursue whatever lines of inquiry are of most interest to them, and they are permitted to use fellowship funds in a variety of ways to further their research. Funds are awarded directly to the Fellow’s institution.

The Sloan Research Fellowships have been awarded since 1955. Since then, 38 Sloan Research Fellows have gone on to win Nobel Prizes; 57 have received the National Medal of Science; and 14 have been awarded the Fields Medal, the top honor in mathematics.