Friday, April 27 , 2018, 2:22 pm | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Accused Goleta Air-Gun Shooter Waives Right to Preliminary Court Hearing

Some charges have been changed and others added against Charles Peart Quinn

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @magnoli | February 17, 2011 | 11:30 p.m.

The man accused of shooting four people with a high-velocity air gun in Goleta on Jan. 15 waived his right on Thursday to a preliminary hearing in Santa Barbara County Superior Court.

Charles Peart Quinn
Charles Peart Quinn

Charles Peart Quinn, 42, has pleaded not guilty to 15 felony and misdemeanor charges. Senior Deputy District Attorney Mary Barron is prosecuting the case,and Quinn is represented by public defender Jeff Chambliss.

The Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office filed a second amended complaint this week, changing the robbery charges to attempted robbery charges as no property was actually taken, Barron said in an e-mail.

Another charge of assault with a deadly weapon on a civilian was added, as was a misdemeanor charge of battery on a peace officer, which allegedly occurred while Quinn was a patient at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

Quinn was already facing three counts of armed robbery, four counts of assault with a deadly weapon, three counts of assault with a deadly weapon on a peace officer, three counts of resisting an executive officer, brandishing a replica gun and failure to register as a sex offender.

Quinn is accused of shooting two youths at the Camino Real Marketplace on Market Place Drive and then leaving the shopping center. Three deputies with the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department caught up with him in the vacant lot at the Hollister Avenue and Storke Road intersection, where he allegedly shot at them, hitting two of the deputies.

All three deputies returned fire and hit him “three times in the upper torso (chest and stomach area) and I believe once in his shoulder,” Chambliss has told Noozhawk. He said Quinn will next appear in court on March 3.

If convicted of all charges, Quinn could receive up to 22 years in prison, according to Barron.

Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk or @NoozhawkNews.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 