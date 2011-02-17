Antioch University to Host Karen Cator, Obama’s Director of Educational Technology

March 2 talk at the Canary Hotel is open to the public, but RSVPs are required

On March 2, Antioch University Santa Barbara will host the community address of Karen Cator, director of the Office of Educational Technology at the U.S. Department of Education.

Cator’s address, titled “Transforming American Education: Learning Powered by Technology,” will be held at 6 p.m. March 2 at the Canary Hotel, 31 W. Carrillo St., in the lower-level banquet area.

The event is open to the public, but seating is limited and RSVPs are required. To RSVP, call 805.962.8179 x5171 or e-mail .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Antioch University expects the event to sell out in advance.

“Ms. Cator has been instrumental in shaping the Obama administration’s vision of 21st-century opportunities for students using technology to transform teaching and learning,” said Dr. Victoria Riskin, chairwoman of the AUSB Board of Trustees. “We are pleased she is joining us for this important discussion about the future of education at this critical crossroads.”

Before joining the Department of Education, Cator directed Apple’s leadership and advocacy efforts in education. She has been a leading voice on the intersection of education policy and research, emerging technologies, and the reality faced by teachers, students and administrators.

“We are delighted to have Ms. Cator speak to our Santa Barbara community,” said Diana Wilson, who first raised the idea of inviting Cator to AUSB. Wilson is an AUSB trustee and the CEO of Generous Wisdom.

Cator has been returning regularly to Santa Barbara to visit her lifelong friend, Wilson, and over the years has developed a special fondness for the area.

“Ms. Cator, who comes from a family of educators and whose own career has been a blend of education and technology, is passionately committed to transforming learning through innovation — the topic she will speak to on March 2,” Wilson said.

Cator joined Apple in 1997 from the public education sector, most recently leading technology planning and implementation in Juneau, Alaska. She also served as the special assistant for telecommunications for the lieutenant governor of Alaska. Cator has a master’s degree in school administration from the University of Oregon and a bachelor’s degree in early childhood education from Springfield College. She is the past chairwoman of the Partnership for 21st Century Skills and has served on several boards, including the Software & Information Industry Association, Education.

The event is a continuation of AUSB’s community collaboration surrounding the presidential inauguration of Dr. Nancy Leffert.

— Darla Bea Smith is a publicist.