Capps Votes to Cut $450 Million from Pentagon Budget

Amendment would eliminate funds for $3 billion alternate engine program

By Ashley Schapitl for Rep. Lois Capps | February 17, 2011 | 1:45 p.m.

Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara, voted Wednesday to eliminate $450 million of wasteful Pentagon spending, supporting a bipartisan amendment to terminate funding for an alternative engine for the U.S. Air Force’s F-35 Joint Strike Fighter plane.

The amendment would save taxpayers $450 million in the remaining seven months of fiscal year 2011. The Pentagon projects that to complete the extra engine project, it would cost about $3 billion.

Secretary of Defense Robert Gates has repeatedly called on Congress to cut funding for the second engine, citing it as “unnecessary and extravagant.” His call to eliminate the alternative engine was initially made during the Bush administration as well. The amendment passed the House of Representatives in a bipartisan vote of 233-198.

Republican Reps. Elton Gallegly and Kevin McCarthy, both of California, voted against the amendment and in favor of continued funding for this project. House Speaker John Boehner also opposed eliminating the program.

“The president and secretary of defense have repeatedly called for the elimination of the second engine proposal because it is a waste of taxpayer dollars, and I agree with them,” Capps said. “We need to reduce wasteful spending, and no part of the federal budget should be off -limits. This is particularly important during a time when we are running record deficits and calls are being made to cut Pell Grants for students, and funding for cancer research and EPA programs that protect our air and water from pollution. I will keep working with the White House and military to end this unnecessary program to save taxpayers money and support our troops and their families.”

— Ashley Schapitl is press secretary for Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara.

 
