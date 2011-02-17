Friday, April 27 , 2018, 2:26 pm | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 

Five Suspects Facing Charges of Credit Card Fraud

Detectives say fake cards were created with stolen identities for use at a casino

By Drew Sugars, Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department | February 17, 2011 | 7:47 p.m.

A Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department investigation into the use of fraudulent credit cards in the Santa Ynez Valley has led to the arrest of five people from the Los Angeles area.

About 2:45 p.m. on Tuesday, sheriff’s deputies responded to the Chumash Casino Resort after casino personnel detained a man and woman suspected of credit card fraud.

Sheriff’s deputies, with the assistance of sheriff’s detectives, contacted 46-year-old Thomas Charles Lamb of San Clemente and 36-year-old Cynthia Borjas of Sherman Oaks.

Sheriff’s detectives conducted the follow-up investigation and believe that Lamb and Borjas worked together to use fraudulent credit cards at the casino in order to obtain cash and gamble. Lamb and Borjas were also found with fraudulent credit cards in their possession.

Lamb and Borjas were booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail on charges of criminal conspiracy, commercial burglary and use of a fraudulent credit card. Lamb’s bail was set at $500,000. It was learned that Lamb is on probation out of San Diego County for identity theft.

Borjas is being held without bail for violation of parole. She was also arrested on charges of misappropriation of lost property.

During the investigation, sheriff’s detectives learned the identity of three additional subjects who had been seen with Lamb and Borjas at the time of the crimes. On Wednesday, sheriff’s deputies and detectives contacted 42-year-old Ety Herawaty Siauw of Venice, 45-year-old Walter Andrew Harrsch of Van Nuys and 36-year-old Michael Joseph West of Los Angeles in a car at a gas station near the Chumash Casino.

Detectives located various items inside the vehicle that indicated use of fraudulent credit cards in order to obtain cash and gamble at the casino. The items included equipment used to make fraudulent credit cards and paperwork containing the personal information of various identity theft victims.

During the search of the vehicle, sheriff’s detectives also located various suspected drugs — including heroin, methamphetamine and hashish — drug paraphernalia and several thousand dollars in cash.

Siauw, Harrsch and West were arrested and booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail on 11 various charges, including criminal conspiracy, use of a fraudulent credit card, identity theft, possession of card making machinery and several drug charges.

Bail for West was set at $50,000. Harrsch is being held without bail because of a parole violation. Siauw is being held without bail because of an immigration detainer.

Sheriff’s detectives continue to investigate the crimes committed at the Chumash Casino.

Anyone with information regarding any of the suspects is asked to call the Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Department Detective Bureau at 805.681.4150 or the Sheriff’s Anonymous Tipline at 805.681.4171.

Tips to Avoid Becoming an Identity Theft Victim

Identity theft has grown at an alarming rate in the past 15 years. There are several steps one may take to reduce the chance of becoming a victim:

» Use fewer credit cards, and don’t carry all of your cards with you.

» Carefully review monthly statements for inaccuracies. Report billing errors and lost or stolen cards to your credit card issuer immediately.

» Keep a list of all credit cards, account numbers and expiration dates so you can notify creditors quickly.

» Never give personal information over the phone unless you initiated the call.

» Shred all pre-approved credit card offers, documents and receipts before putting them in the trash.

— Drew Sugars is a public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

 
