Foundation Offering Free Kidney Screenings in Santa Barbara

Event is planned for Feb. 26 at Franklin Elementary School

The National Kidney Foundation of Southern California & Southern Nevada is offering free kidney health screenings from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 26 at Franklin Elementary School, 1111 E. Mason St. in Santa Barbara.

People at risk for kidney disease include those with diabetes, high blood pressure or a family history of kidney disease. Blood pressure measurement, blood and urine tests will be conducted on an anticipated 150 people throughout the day.

In fact, 26 million Americans have chronic kidney disease and most don’t know it. In Southern California, 2.6 million are suffering from chronic kidney disease.

Early detection and treatment, including lifestyle changes and medications, may slow or prevent its progression to kidney failure and lessen the risk of cardiovascular disease.

For more information, contact Natalie Kanooni at 818.783.8153 or .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

— Natalie Kanooni is the Kidney Early Evaluation Program manager for the National Kidney Foundation of Southern California & Southern Nevada.