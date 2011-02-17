Friday, April 27 , 2018, 2:31 pm | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 

Garden Court Endowment Welcomes New Board Members

John Campanella, Matt LaBrie, Kevin Nimmons and Bhupi Singh join the Board of Directors

By Katrina Sill for Garden Court | February 17, 2011 | 3:38 p.m.

John Campanella
The Garden Court Endowment has welcomed new members John Campanella, Matt LaBrie, Kevin Nimmons and Bhupi Singh to its Board of Directors.

Campanella has 35 years of experience in residential housing development, most recently as president of Bermant Homes, the residential development affiliate of Bermant Development Co. in Santa Barbara. Campanella also held operation and finance positions with national builder KB Homes.

He earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Saint Peter’s College in Jersey City, N.J., and a master’s degree in finance from the University of Denver in Colorado.

Campanella is a past president of the Home Builders Association of the Central Coast and is on its Board of Directors. He pursues his interest in sustainable development practices and coalition building with Plan Santa Barbara, a broad-based public outreach process focusing on local future growth and development.

Matt LaBrie

Matt LaBrie
LaBrie is the president and managing broker for LYNX Property Management Inc. and brings 16 years of commercial management experience to the board. Raised in Santa Barbara, LaBrie’s experience is rooted in three familial generations of local investment, design, development and management. He earned his bachelor’s degree in business economics from Westmont College.

LaBrie serves as a board member for the Santa Barbara Downtown Organization and Downtown Safety Committee and as an appointed member of the city Parking Committee. LaBrie also served on the Liberty Program Board of Directors and Eastside Study Group, and supports such efforts as Young Life, Life Network, Network Medical and Angels Foster Care.

Kevin Nimmons

Kevin Nimmons
Nimmons serves as an attorney at Hollister & Brace in Santa Barbara, where he focuses on general civil law, including civil litigation in numerous areas such as business, real estate, construction, tort, contract and landlord-tenant. He is a member of the California Bar Association, the Santa Barbara County Bar Association and the Barristers of Santa Barbara. Nimmons received his law degree from Syracuse University College of Law and graduated cum laude.

Before attending law school, Nimmons taught English in Japan with his wife, Janelle, and traveled extensively throughout Asia, Australia and New Zealand. As a student, he was an editor for the Syracuse University law journal, The Digest, a member of the Moot Court Honor Society, and participated in numerous appellate and trial competitions.

Bhupi Singh

Bhupi Singh
Singh is executive vice president, chief operating officer and chief financial officer of Direct Relief International, directing and overseeing all operational, financial and administrative activities of the organization. Singh previously served as the chief financial officer for Vernier Networks, Avolent, Volera Inc. and LynuxWorks.

Singh also spent 15 years at Apple Computer in various capacities in Singapore and the United States, including senior director of finance for PC products and senior director of finance for Worldwide Research and Development.

He earned a bachelor’s of accountancy from the University of Singapore. He is a chartered management accountant in the United Kingdom and a certified public accountant for the Australian Society of Accountants.

Since 1994, Singh has served as a founding trustee and treasurer of the Chardi Kala Foundation, a Sikh community organization based in the United States. He also serves as an Advisory Board member to the Sikh Coalition, a community-based organization that works towards the realization of civil and human rights.

The Garden Court Endowment is dedicated to assisting frail, low-income Santa Barbara seniors to live independently for as long as possible by providing grants for housing and other critical needs. For more information, click here or call 805.884.0095.

— Katrina Sill is a publicist.

