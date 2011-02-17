Gerald Carpenter: Santa Barbara Music Club Feeling Romantic

The Santa Barbara Music Club will put on its February matinée concert at 3 p.m. Saturday in its traditional venue, the Faulkner Gallery of the Santa Barbara Central Library, 40 E. Anapamu St. As always, admission is free and the public is most cordially invited.

The proximity to Valentine’s Day has inspired a program of romantic works, including the Sonata in G-Minor for Cello and Piano, Opus 65 by Frédéric Chopin, performed by siblings Andrew Saunders on cello and Ben Saunders on piano; Ludwig Beethoven’s Piano Sonata No. 14 in C#-Minor, Opus 27, No. 2 — which the composer called a “Sonata quasi una fantasia” and which a music critic named Ludwig Rellstab, five years after Beethoven’s death, dubbed the “Moonlight” — played by pianist Allen Bishop; and the Sonata in Eb-Major for Violin and Piano, Opus 18 by Richard Strauss, passionately rendered (I have no doubt) by Nicole McKenzie on violin and Betty Oberacker on piano.

Chopin published a total of four pieces of chamber music: a Trio in G-Minor for Violin, Cello, and Piano, Opus 8 and three works for cello and piano, of which the last, the beautiful G-Minor Sonata, was the final work of his published during his lifetime. It was written for and dedicated to Auguste Franchomme, and premiered by Franchomme and Chopin at the composer’s last public concert.

Strauss wrote his Violin Sonata in 1887, when he was 23. It was the last of his works without some literary basis or extra-musical program. The self-confidence of the music is staggering. I doubt that any composer who ever lived — not even excepting Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart — has achieved such early and apparently effortless mastery of every aspect of his craft.

The Sonata is a sparkling stream of melody and a flawless example of the form, yet I never get the feeling — as I do with Beethoven and Johann Sebastian Bach — that I am hearing the thoughts of a great soul.

Strauss was, I think, the classical equivalent of Paul McCartney or Michael Jackson: Someone for whom making music was the same as breathing, as being alive.

