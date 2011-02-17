Friday, April 27 , 2018, 2:30 pm | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 

Gerald Carpenter: Santa Barbara Music Club Feeling Romantic

Saturday's free matinée concert will feature works by Chopin, Beethoven and Strauss

By Gerald Carpenter, Noozhawk Contributor | February 17, 2011 | 5:05 p.m.

Composer Richard Strauss shortly after the premiere of his only Violin Sonata.
Composer Richard Strauss shortly after the premiere of his only Violin Sonata.

The Santa Barbara Music Club will put on its February matinée concert at 3 p.m. Saturday in its traditional venue, the Faulkner Gallery of the Santa Barbara Central Library, 40 E. Anapamu St. As always, admission is free and the public is most cordially invited.

The proximity to Valentine’s Day has inspired a program of romantic works, including the Sonata in G-Minor for Cello and Piano, Opus 65 by Frédéric Chopin, performed by siblings Andrew Saunders on cello and Ben Saunders on piano; Ludwig Beethoven’s Piano Sonata No. 14 in C#-Minor, Opus 27, No. 2 — which the composer called a “Sonata quasi una fantasia” and which a music critic named Ludwig Rellstab, five years after Beethoven’s death, dubbed the “Moonlight” — played by pianist Allen Bishop; and the Sonata in Eb-Major for Violin and Piano, Opus 18 by Richard Strauss, passionately rendered (I have no doubt) by Nicole McKenzie on violin and Betty Oberacker on piano.

Chopin published a total of four pieces of chamber music: a Trio in G-Minor for Violin, Cello, and Piano, Opus 8 and three works for cello and piano, of which the last, the beautiful G-Minor Sonata, was the final work of his published during his lifetime. It was written for and dedicated to Auguste Franchomme, and premiered by Franchomme and Chopin at the composer’s last public concert.

Strauss wrote his Violin Sonata in 1887, when he was 23. It was the last of his works without some literary basis or extra-musical program. The self-confidence of the music is staggering. I doubt that any composer who ever lived — not even excepting Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart — has achieved such early and apparently effortless mastery of every aspect of his craft.

The Sonata is a sparkling stream of melody and a flawless example of the form, yet I never get the feeling — as I do with Beethoven and Johann Sebastian Bach — that I am hearing the thoughts of a great soul.

Strauss was, I think, the classical equivalent of Paul McCartney or Michael Jackson: Someone for whom making music was the same as breathing, as being alive.

— Gerald Carpenter covers the arts as a Noozhawk contributor. He can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 