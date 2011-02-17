Gerald Carpenter: Santa Barbara Symphony to Send in Pinch Hitter

The Santa Barbara Symphony concerts — at 8 p.m. this Saturday, Feb. 19, and 3 p.m. Sunday, both in The Granada — were originally announced with quite a different program than the one we will actually hear. Scheduled guest conductor Arild Remmereit canceled, forgivably, to be on hand for the birth of his child, and the symphony got lucky in obtaining at the last minute the talented and charismatic Corrado Rovaris to fill in.

The change in conductor has necessitated a change in program. Instead of Edvard Grieg, Johan Severin Svendsen and Dmitri Shostakovich, we will hear Nino Rota, Felix Mendelssohn and Dmitri Shostakovich. On both programs are guest artists — although as Santa Barbara Symphony principal players they can hardly be strangers — Natasha Kislenko on piano and Jon Lewis on trumpet.

Thus, the new program consists of Rota’s Concerto for String Orchestra/ Concerto per archi (1964-65, 1977); Shostakovich’s Concerto No. 1 in C-Major for Piano, Trumpet, and Strings, Opus 35 (with Kislenko and Lewis); and Mendelssohn’s Symphony No. 5 in D-Major/D-Minor, Opus 107, “Reformation.”

To say that the movie scores of Rota (1911-79) are more familiar to us than his concert music is a considerable understatement. It is hard to think of an Italian film of the mid-20th-century that doesn’t boast a score by Rota or his younger colleague, Ennio Morricone (b. 1928).

Of the two, Rota is much the more versatile. Compare the lush, romantic sweep of his music for Luchino Visconti’s The Leopard to the wry, sinuous, klezmerish tunes of Federico Fellini’s 8½ — both from 1963 — and it’s hard to imagine the same man composing the two scores, more or less at the same time, yet that is how it was. His concert pieces are equally versatile, equally moving, but the movies have gone from the theater to television to cable to videocassette to DVD, while the concert pieces have tended to remain in the concert halls of Italy — until recently.

We’ve all heard music described as “witty” — especially the music of Erik Satie and his disciples — but the only work I can think of that is actually funny is this First Piano Concerto by Shostakovich. Its cheekiness is infectious, irresistible. At the same time, it is a real composition, written with the formal brilliance and brash confidence that only young composers seem to possess (Shostakovich was 27). It’s no Victor Borge throwaway, either, making fun of music he doesn’t respect.

To the contrary, the echoes of Gioachino Rossini — of can-can, of dance-halls and cabarets — represent a kind of homage to the popular music that he never ceased to love. In the immortal words of Noël Coward: “Extraordinary how potent cheap music is” (Private Lives).

The “Reformation” piece is full of echoes, too, though the intention here is definitely not satirical (no stranger to irony in his private relationships, Mendelssohn was careful to keep it out of his music). Nevertheless, the quotations from the “Dresden Amen,” from Martin Luther’s “Ein Feste Berg” and other Protestant hymns were also intended as homage.

Mendelssohn, of Jewish heritage but baptized and raised as a Lutheran, wrote it in hopes of having it performed in Augsburg at the celebration of the 300th anniversary of a key event in the Protestant Reformation, the presentation of the Augsburg Confession to Emperor Charles V in June 1530.

A string of misfortunes — including a case of measles caught from his sister — delayed the composition and another composer got the honor. Just as well, I think. If Mendelssohn’s symphony had been performed at the celebrations, it might be now enjoying the same oblivion as the lucky winning composition. Not possible, really. This is my favorite of Mendelssohn’s five mature works in the form.

Tickets to the weekend concerts are available from The Granada box office

— Gerald Carpenter covers the arts as a Noozhawk contributor.