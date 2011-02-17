Green Shorts Film Festival Now Accepting Entries

The Community Environmental Council, in partnership with Traffic Solutions, has opened the third annual Green Shorts Film Festival for entries.

Top-rated films will be featured at a special screening event and awards ceremony on April 13 at the Lobero Theatre. Winning films will receive prizes including a Macbook computer and more. The films will also be aired on Channel 17.

Green Shorts Film Festival submissions are due by 4 p.m. March 18.

The Green Shorts Film Festival will culminate the week of the 41th anniversary of Earth Day. The Santa Barbara Earth Day Festival will take place April 16-17 at Alameda Park in Santa Barbara. Click here for more information on Earth Day, organized by the Community Environmental Council.

The Green Shorts Film Festival is an annual online film festival about saving the planet, helping the environment and being green. The 2011 contest theme is “Powered By the People” (the theme of the Community Environmental Council’s South Coast Earth Day Festival).

This year’s theme encourages creative filmmaking, compelling solutions, entertaining or funny commentaries on sustainable living, eating and growing local food, sustainable transportation, energy independence and a green future without petroleum. This is a opportunity for everyone to share the ways in which we can all reduce consumption of fossil fuels, protect the environment and reduce our carbon footprint.

Videos are limited to one to two minutes in length. Residents of Santa Barbara, Ventura and San Luis Obispo counties are eligible to submit entries. General prize categories are Grand Prize, Second Place, Third Place, College Award, Student Award (age 18 or younger), Viewer’s Choice Award and the Traffic Solutions Award.

The prizes are made possible through donations from Samy’s Camera, the Santa Barbara County Air Pollution Control District, Phyllis de Picciotto, COAST and the Santa Barbara Bicycle Coalition.

Click here for more information about the Green Shorts Film Festival or call the Community Environmental Council at 805.963.0583 x105.

— Megan Diaz represents the Community Environmental Council.