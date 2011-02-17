Friday, April 27 , 2018, 2:29 pm | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 

Green Shorts Film Festival Now Accepting Entries

Online contest includes prizes, and a special screening and awards ceremony at the Lobero

By Megan Diaz, Community Environmental Council | February 17, 2011 | 6:28 p.m.

The Community Environmental Council, in partnership with Traffic Solutions, has opened the third annual Green Shorts Film Festival for entries.

Top-rated films will be featured at a special screening event and awards ceremony on April 13 at the Lobero Theatre. Winning films will receive prizes including a Macbook computer and more. The films will also be aired on Channel 17.

Green Shorts Film Festival submissions are due by 4 p.m. March 18.

The Green Shorts Film Festival will culminate the week of the 41th anniversary of Earth Day. The Santa Barbara Earth Day Festival will take place April 16-17 at Alameda Park in Santa Barbara. Click here for more information on Earth Day, organized by the Community Environmental Council.

The Green Shorts Film Festival is an annual online film festival about saving the planet, helping the environment and being green. The 2011 contest theme is “Powered By the People” (the theme of the Community Environmental Council’s South Coast Earth Day Festival).

This year’s theme encourages creative filmmaking, compelling solutions, entertaining or funny commentaries on sustainable living, eating and growing local food, sustainable transportation, energy independence and a green future without petroleum. This is a opportunity for everyone to share the ways in which we can all reduce consumption of fossil fuels, protect the environment and reduce our carbon footprint.

Videos are limited to one to two minutes in length. Residents of Santa Barbara, Ventura and San Luis Obispo counties are eligible to submit entries. General prize categories are Grand Prize, Second Place, Third Place, College Award, Student Award (age 18 or younger), Viewer’s Choice Award and the Traffic Solutions Award.

The prizes are made possible through donations from Samy’s Camera, the Santa Barbara County Air Pollution Control District, Phyllis de Picciotto, COAST and the Santa Barbara Bicycle Coalition.

Click here for more information about the Green Shorts Film Festival or call the Community Environmental Council at 805.963.0583 x105.

— Megan Diaz represents the Community Environmental Council.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Dianne and Brianna Johnson
Dianne and Brianna Johnson
"We are committed to making our clients feel special by providing the concierge level service they deserve."

Full Profile >

 
 