Local News

Jesusita Fire Area Under Flash-Flood Watch Through Saturday

A winter storm warning also is in effect for Santa Barbara County

By William M. Macfadyen, Noozhawk Publisher | @noozhawk | updated logo | February 18, 2011 | 2:05 a.m.

A powerful, slow-moving winter storm is expected to bring heavy rain, snow, high winds and possible and thunderstorms to Santa Barbara County through Saturday night. The National Weather Service issued a flash-flood watch for Santa Barbara’s Jesusita Fire burn area, and a winter storm warning is in effect until 3 a.m. Sunday.

According to weather officials, snow accumulations of 12 to 18 inches are expected at elevations about 5,500 feet, and 4 to 8 inches between 4,000 and 5,500 feet.

Steady rain is expected to turn to showers overnight Friday, with a chance of thunderstorms through Saturday night. More than an inch of rain an hour is possible at times, enough to cause flash flooding and debris flows in and downstream from recent burn areas. Flash-flood watches are in effect for both the Jesusita and La Brea fire burn areas through Saturday night.

Cold, moist and unstable air behind the storm is expected to generate numerous showers and isolated thunderstorms through Saturday night. Strong winds, hail and dangerous lightning also are possible.

The weather service said as much as three inches of rain could fall along the South Coast through Saturday night, with up to six inches possible in the foothills and mountains. The weather service said significant urban flooding also is possible.

High surf and strong rip currents are forecast for west-facing beaches, and gale-force conditions are expected in the outer Santa Barbara Channel. The weather service said the storm could produce waterspouts and small isolated tornadoes, as well.

High temperatures Saturday are expected to be in the upper 50s with overnight lows in the 40s.

Sunday and Monday should be mostly sunny with highs in the 50s, but a chance of showers is expected the rest of next week.

Click here for the complete National Weather Service forecast.

Noozhawk publisher Bill Macfadyen can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk. Become a fan of Noozhawk on Facebook.

