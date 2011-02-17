Friday, April 27 , 2018, 2:35 pm | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 

UCSB Sociologist Recognized for Work on the Role of Women in Society

Verta Taylor receives the Jessie Bernard Award from the American Sociological Association

By UCSB | February 17, 2011 | 1:03 p.m.

Verta Taylor, a professor of sociology at UCSB, has received the Jessie Bernard Award from the American Sociological Association.

The award recognizes Taylor’s scholarly work over the course of her career as it has broadened the disciplines of sociology to encompass fully the role of women in society. It will be presented at the association’s annual meeting in Las Vegas in August.

“This is the pre-eminent scholarly award in sociology given annually to someone who, over the course of their career, has shaped the discipline of sociology to encompass fully the experiences and contributions of women,” Taylor said. “I am deeply honored to count myself among the remarkable women who have won the Jessie Bernard Award, and I am awed by how much things have changed for women during our lifetimes because of the scholarly achievements of this distinguished group of scholars who came before me.”

Melvin Oliver, the SAGE Sara Miller McCune Dean of Social Sciences at UCSB, said, “Professor Taylor is the first recipient of this award from UCSB, and it is a tribute to our strength in the area of sex and gender that one of our own has been recognized with one of the American Sociological Association’s major awards. Professor Taylor has established herself as an innovative scholar whose work is both timely and theoretically generative.”

Taylor, who joined the faculty at UCSB in 2002, is a specialist in the women’s movement, and the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender movement. She has taught sociology and women’s studies at The Ohio State University.

She is the author or co-author of several books, and her writings have appeared in numerous scholarly collections and journals. Her most recent book, Drag Queens at the 801 Cabaret, which analyzes drag performance as a collective action repertoire of the gay and lesbian movement, won the 2003 Best Book Award from the ASA’s Sex and Gender Section.

Founded in 1905, the ASA is a nonprofit membership association dedicated to advancing sociology as a scientific discipline and profession. With more than 14,000 members, the organization encompasses sociologists who are faculty members at colleges and universities, researchers, practitioners and students.

 
