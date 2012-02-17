Monday, April 2 , 2018, 9:16 pm | Fog/Mist 55º

 
 
 
 

Disturbance at Storke Plazita Leads to Three Arrests

One man is accused of becoming confrontational with Santa Barbara officers trying to investigate a fight call

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | February 17, 2012 | 3:08 p.m.

Three people were arrested Thursday night after a fight broke out near State Street, where witnesses say the trio were part of a group that had been harassing passers-by for hours.

Santa Barbara police responded about 8 p.m. to a fight call at Storke Plazita near 700 State St., where a witness said six men and a woman in a dark beanie were involved.

As officers worked to determine what had taken place, police said 20-year-old Andrew James Holberg became confrontational with the officers. Holberg had been drinking, according to Lt. Paul McCaffrey,  and cursed at the officers and refused to stay an arm’s length away.

Because of Holberg’s actions, McCaffrey said, officers were unable to question other witnesses in the plazita about the earlier disturbance. Holberg’s girlfriend, Melissa Margaret Kane, 19, allegedly began yelling at the officers and moved within arm’s reach of them.

Kane was filming the arrest with a camera phone and yelling, and when two other officers arrived, they told her that filming was allowed but to step back from the arrest, according to McCaffrey. Kane refused, and McCaffrey said this interfered with officers’ ability to safely arrest Holberg. Both suspects were arrested, and no weapons were used.

Two officers received minor scratches, and Kane had a minor scrape and a scratch, according to McCaffrey, adding that no one needed medical attention. Part of the arrest was captured on Kane’s camera phone, which was retained as evidence. 

David Schrader, 29, is a suspect in the earlier fight and was arrested for a parole violation.

