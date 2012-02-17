Monday, April 2 , 2018, 9:12 pm | Fog/Mist 55º

 
 
 
 

Elderly Woman Target of Santa Barbara Home Invasion

89-year-old resident activates Lifeline alert after being pushed to the floor of Lassen Drive home

By Michelle Nelson, Noozhawk Managing Editor | February 17, 2012

A home invasion robbery that occurred Thursday on Lassen Drive in Santa Barbara is under investigation by the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

A 9-1-1 call from Lifeline about 9:15 a.m. reported an alert from an elderly female client who had been attacked in her home, according to police Sgt. Brad McVay.

Sheriff’s deputies, who responded, while emergency medical personnel staged nearby, found the 89-year-old resident on the floor of her living room unable to get up, McVay said.

Medical personnel assisted the resident after it had been confirmed no suspects were still inside, and she was found to be uninjured.

The woman told deputies that when she went to answer her door that a man pushed her backward into the house and down the hallway to her living room, according to McVay. He pushed her to the floor before releasing her, then went into the adjacent dining room.

McVay said the resident activated her Lifeline alert button, which sounded an audible signal inside the home, and the suspect fled.

The suspect is described as 5 feet 7 inches tall with a medium to “squatty” build.

