Monday, April 2 , 2018, 9:10 pm | Fog/Mist 55º

 
 
 
 

Gerald Carpenter: Flute-Piano Duo to Pay Tribute to Jean-Jacques Rousseau

Flautist Suzanne Duffy and pianist Sophia Vaillant will perform Sunday at Trinity Episcopal Church

By Gerald Carpenter, Noozhawk Contributing Writer | February 17, 2012 | 11:06 p.m.

That splendid tradition of “Music at Trinity” will continue this weekend with a concert by exquisite flautist Suzanne Duffy, with the virtuoso collaboration of her guest from France, pianist Sophia Vaillant.

When he wasn’t busy inspiring the French Revolution, composer Jean-Jacques Rousseau tossed off a neat tune or two.
When he wasn’t busy inspiring the French Revolution, composer Jean-Jacques Rousseau tossed off a neat tune or two.

The concert is called “Music Inspirations: From France to the United States” and is offered in tribute to 18th-century writer, philosopher and composer Jean-Jacques Rousseau, who will turn 300 this June 28 (why, it seems like only yesterday that he … ).

The concert will begin at 3:30 p.m. Sunday in Trinity Episcopal Church, 1500 State St. in Santa Barbara. There is technically no admission charge, but if you feel like making a donation, before or afterward, I doubt anyone will seriously discourage you.

I think that with these two artists on the bill, a wonderful time is guaranteed to the music lover. The program is not called “From France to the United States” because it is exclusively, or even mostly, French — in fact, there are as many American compositions as French, with two Germans and a Neapolitan thrown in for ballast — but because these two musicians played the same program last month in France, and now they are playing it in America.

Sunday’s performance will consist of “Early Song,” from Three American Pieces by Lukas Foss (1922-2009), Thème et Variations on Die Schöne Müllerin, Opus 25 (Var. 1, 4, 5 and Finale) by Franz Schubert (1797-1828), “Air à Colette” de Le Devin du Village (The Village Soothsayer) by Rousseau (1712-78), arranged by Vaillant (text spoken), Syrinx (1913) by Claude Debussy (1862-1918), Prélude, Chorale and Fugue (1884) by César Franck (1822-90), the “Poco adagio” from Solo Sonata in A-Minor, Wq.128 by C.P.E. Bach (1714-88), Canzone (1961) by Samuel Barber (1910-1981), the Fantasia sulla “Traviata” di Verdi, Opus 248 by Emanuele Krakamp (1813-1883), and movements one and three from the Duo for Flute and Piano (1971) by Aaron Copland (1900-90).

There is probably a reason why Rousseau is far better remembered as a writer and philosopher — not to mention all-purpose crank — than as a composer, but this piece, with its spoken text, is bound to be fascinating.

The Barber Canzone is the composer’s own arrangement — for either flute-piano or violin-piano — of the haunting and wistful middle movement (“canzone: moderato”) of his piano concerto, done and performed before he had even completed the larger work.

Despite the Teutonic crackle of his surname, Krakamp was born in Naples and spent the majority of his working life in Italy. He was a great flautist, with an international reputation, and a prolific composer. As with Niccolò Paganini and many other virtuoso-composers, a substantial part of his oeuvre consisted of Fantasias on the themes from famous operas, such as this one, from Giuseppe Verdi’s La Traviata.

— Gerald Carpenter covers the arts as a Noozhawk contributor. He can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk or @NoozhawkNews.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 