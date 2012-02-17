Lane Closures Planned as Work Begins on Goleta’s San Jose Creek Project

Work on the San Jose Creek Capacity Improvement & Fish Passage Project will require lane closures on Highway 217 and South Kellogg Avenue in the coming weeks.

On Tuesday, Feb. 21, traffic control measures will be in place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. while k-rail is set in anticipation of the clearing and grubbing operations.

Highway 217 will be reduced to one lane between Hollister Avenue and the end of the project area (approximately one mile south of Hollister) for the duration of the project.

During the week of Feb. 27, traffic control will be installed on South Kellogg Avenue south of Hollister. South Kellogg will only be open for southbound traffic between Kellogg Way and Thornwood Drive. Northbound traffic will be directed to use Thornwood to Pine Avenue and back to Hollister.

— Valerie Kushnerov is the city of Goleta’s public information officer.