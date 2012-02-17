Monday, April 2 , 2018, 9:20 pm | Fog/Mist 55º

 
 
 
 

Rotary Club of Goleta Helps Down Syndrome Association Spread Valentine’s Day Love

Children and their families enjoy an evening of games, dancing and dinner

By Lynn Cederquist for the Rotary Club of Goleta | February 17, 2012 | 1:00 p.m.

Members of the Rotary Club of Goleta were active volunteers for the Down Syndrome Association of Santa Barbara County’s annual Valentine’s Day Dance for special-needs children.

The Elks Club was decorated with balloons and streamers to welcome the children with Down syndrome and their families for a night of games, dancing and dinner.

The children played games and danced the night away. It was their night to shine, and they brought loving light to all who shared the event with them.

Retta Slay and her volunteers worked all day decorating and setting up the game tables. There was face painting, jewelry making, hair, nail and makeup booths, painting, bean bag toss — just to name a few of the many tables set up and organized by the many volunteers in our community.

Rotary member Debby Weaver organized members from the Rotary Club of Goleta to help with the games. This was a Valentine of love for everyone’s heart.

For more information about the Down Syndrome Association of Santa Barbara County, email Slay at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

The Rotary Club of Goleta meets at 6:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Tuesdays of the month at Elephant Bar, 521 Firestone Road. Guests are always welcome.

Click here for more information about the Rotary Club of Goleta, or contact membership chairwoman Frances Gilliland at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or Senn at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

— Lynn Cederquist is publicity chairwoman of the Rotary Club of Goleta.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 