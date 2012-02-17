Rotary Club of Goleta Helps Down Syndrome Association Spread Valentine’s Day Love

Children and their families enjoy an evening of games, dancing and dinner

Members of the Rotary Club of Goleta were active volunteers for the Down Syndrome Association of Santa Barbara County’s annual Valentine’s Day Dance for special-needs children.

The Elks Club was decorated with balloons and streamers to welcome the children with Down syndrome and their families for a night of games, dancing and dinner.

The children played games and danced the night away. It was their night to shine, and they brought loving light to all who shared the event with them.

Retta Slay and her volunteers worked all day decorating and setting up the game tables. There was face painting, jewelry making, hair, nail and makeup booths, painting, bean bag toss — just to name a few of the many tables set up and organized by the many volunteers in our community.

Rotary member Debby Weaver organized members from the Rotary Club of Goleta to help with the games. This was a Valentine of love for everyone’s heart.

For more information about the Down Syndrome Association of Santa Barbara County, email Slay at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

The Rotary Club of Goleta meets at 6:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Tuesdays of the month at Elephant Bar, 521 Firestone Road. Guests are always welcome.

Click here for more information about the Rotary Club of Goleta, or contact membership chairwoman Frances Gilliland at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or Senn at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

— Lynn Cederquist is publicity chairwoman of the Rotary Club of Goleta.