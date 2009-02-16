Thursday, May 31 , 2018, 7:00 pm | Fair 69º

 
 
 
 

Concert Series Continues with Estonian Symphony Orchestra

By Noozhawk Staff | February 16, 2009 | 11:32 a.m.

Community Arts Music Associsation‘s 2008-2009 International Series at The Granada continues with a concert by the Estonian National Symphony Orchestra on Thursday, March 26 at 8 p.m.

Giving its first performance in 1926, the Grammy Award-winning Estonian National Symphony Orchestra has performed with many of the world’s leading conductors, including Neeme Järvi (Principal Conductor from 1963 to 1979).

This season the orchestra undertakes its debut American tour under the direction of Estonian Maestro Eri Klas.

Korean-born Van Cliburn Competition 2005 Silver Medalist Joyce Yang is featured as soloist in Sergei Prokofiev’s Piano Concerto No. 3, a work she performed with the Philadelphia Orchestra at age twelve. The March 26 concert also includes performances of two works (Summa and Cantus in memory of Benjamin Britten) by Estonian minimalist composer Arvo Pärt, and Jean Sibelius’ Symphony No. 2.

Tickets are on sale now at The Granada Box Office at 805.899.2222. Ticket prices: $30, $40, $55, $65. Click here for more information, visit www.camasb.org.

 

