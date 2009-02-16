Santa Barbara Chamber Welcomes Ambassador Council, Officers

The Santa Barbara Region Chamber of Commerce Ambassador Council announces their new Ambassador Council and officers for the 2009 year. Officers of the Council were elected in January.

The following were elected to officer positions for the Council:

» Chairman: Jonathan Miller

Partner with Nye, Peabody, Stirling and Hale Law Firm

» Vice-Chairman: Tyler Dobson

Vice President / Commercial Banking with Rabobank

» Secretary / Treasurer: David Gaynes

Acupuncturist and Founder of Total Health and Wellness

» Public Relations Director: Bethany Innocenti

Manager of Alumni Relations, Brooks Institute

The Santa Barbara Chamber Ambassador Council’s purpose is to assist in retaining and recruiting members to the Chamber of Commerce by acting as a liaison between new members and the staff of the Chamber. Ambassadors are responsible for notifying the members of upcoming events and information about the Chamber and assist members in helping their business to flourish in the community.

The Council also adopts a non-profit organization or cause to support for the year. Last year, the Council was responsible for putting together Old Havana Nights, a very successful fundraiser at the Canary Hotel that supported, “A Chance for Change Scholarship” fund raising $10,000 to help high school students at risk for gang violence.

For more information on the Santa Barbara Region Chamber of Commerce, or who you can become a member, please contact the Chamber office at 805.965.3023.