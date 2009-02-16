Santa Barbara Chamber Welcomes Ambassador Council, Officers

The Santa Barbara Region Chamber of Commerce Ambassador Council announces their new Ambassador Council and officers for the 2009 year. Officers of the Council were elected in January.
The following were elected to officer positions for the Council:
» Chairman: Jonathan Miller
Partner with Nye, Peabody, Stirling and Hale Law Firm
» Vice-Chairman: Tyler Dobson
Vice President / Commercial Banking with Rabobank
» Secretary / Treasurer: David Gaynes
Acupuncturist and Founder of Total Health and Wellness
» Public Relations Director: Bethany Innocenti
Manager of Alumni Relations, Brooks Institute
The Council also adopts a non-profit organization or cause to support for the year. Last year, the Council was responsible for putting together Old Havana Nights, a very successful fundraiser at the Canary Hotel that supported, “A Chance for Change Scholarship” fund raising $10,000 to help high school students at risk for gang violence.
For more information on the Santa Barbara Region Chamber of Commerce, or who you can become a member, please contact the Chamber office at 805.965.3023.