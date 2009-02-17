Thursday, May 31 , 2018, 6:49 pm | Fair 69º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Schwarzenegger Orders 10,000 Layoffs as Budget Languishes

With a $42 billion spending blueprint stalled in the Legislature, the governor trims payroll and projects.

By William M. Macfadyen, Noozhawk Publisher | February 17, 2009 | 2:12 a.m.

An uncomfortable weekend sleepover at the Capitol couldn’t do it so Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger plans to ratchet up the pressure to get a budget passed by trying the pain of 10,000 layoff notices instead.

Schwarzenegger and legislative leaders had used an unusual three-day emergency session over the Presidents’ Day weekend to try to win passage of a $42 billion budget compromise. Their deal includes $16 billion in spending cuts, $14 billion in temporary tax increases and up to $11 billion in Wall Street loans — all in an attempt to solve California’s recurring budget deficits.

State Senate Republicans refused to go along, however, citing their opposition to tax increases and what they called overspending. As a result, the leadership ordered the Capitol locked down while negotiations could resume with a new intensity. Much of the lobbying centered on Sen. Abel Maldonado, R-Santa Maria, who has been the lone Republican to break ranks on previous budget votes. Maldonado remained in opposition Monday night but was reported to be seeking concessions on a number of issues.

With California running out of cash after three months of stalemates, Schwarzenegger said he would send out layoff notices for 10,000 government employees Tuesday. The state has 100,000 workers paid out of its general fund and those with the least seniority would be the first to go.

In addition, he ordered the immediate halt to nearly 300 state projects, valued at $4 billion, and suspended nearly 100 more, valued at almost $2 million.

After a long day of talks, both the Assembly and Senate adjourned Monday night. The Senate will reconvene at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Write to [email protected]

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 