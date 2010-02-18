Bishop High’s Youth for DRI Club Raises $15,000 for Haiti

Members of Bishop Garcia Diego High School’s Youth for DRI (Direct Relief International) Club collected $5 daily donations for the Haitian relief fund from students during “Kick the Collar for the Quake” fund drive.

For three days after the earthquake disaster in Haiti, students were allowed to wear uncollared shirts for a cash donation.

Bishop staff and students supported the cause with their usual enthusiasm, raising more than their original goal amount thanks to the support of benefactors in a “match” challenge totaling $15,000.

Youth for DRI at Bishop exemplifies the Cardinal standards of action and service, in which its students are called to take responsibility for improving the quality of life for self and others through Christian service, and by assuming productive roles as members of family, church, occupation, civic and global communities.

A check was presented Feb. 11 to DRI Chief Operating Officer Thomas Tighe at its headquarters.

Direct Relief guarantees that 100 percent of all donations designated for the Haiti earthquake will be used only to pay expenses related to assisting the people in Haiti.

— Debbie Herrera is the director of admissions and public relations for Bishop Garcia Diego High School.