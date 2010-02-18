Monday, April 30 , 2018, 6:07 pm | Fair 67º

 
 
 
 

Bishop High’s Youth for DRI Club Raises $15,000 for Haiti

Students and staff 'Kick the Collar' for cash donations

By Debbie Herrera | February 18, 2010 | 10:58 p.m.

Members of Bishop Garcia Diego High School’s Youth for DRI (Direct Relief International) Club collected $5 daily donations for the Haitian relief fund from students during “Kick the Collar for the Quake” fund drive.

For three days after the earthquake disaster in Haiti, students were allowed to wear uncollared shirts for a cash donation.

Bishop staff and students supported the cause with their usual enthusiasm, raising more than their original goal amount thanks to the support of benefactors in a “match” challenge totaling $15,000.

Youth for DRI at Bishop exemplifies the Cardinal standards of action and service, in which its students are called to take responsibility for improving the quality of life for self and others through Christian service, and by assuming productive roles as members of family, church, occupation, civic and global communities.

A check was presented Feb. 11 to DRI Chief Operating Officer Thomas Tighe at its headquarters.

Direct Relief guarantees that 100 percent of all donations designated for the Haiti earthquake will be used only to pay expenses related to assisting the people in Haiti.

— Debbie Herrera is the director of admissions and public relations for Bishop Garcia Diego High School.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 