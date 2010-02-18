California NOW Backs Williams for Assembly

Das Williams, a candidate for the 35th Assembly District, announced Thursday that he has received the endorsement of the California National Organization for Women PAC.

California NOW is the state’s largest women’s organization.

In announcing the organization’s formal support of Williams, CA NOW President Patty Bellasalma cited Williams’ history of leadership on women’s issues and his commitment to campaigns and movements aimed at increasing gender equality, protecting women’s reproductive health rights, helping women in need and providing a level playing field.

“California NOW is proud to endorse Das Williams for Assembly,” Bellasalma said. “No other candidate in this race has a better, more proven record of standing up on women’s issues than Das Williams.

“California is in trouble right now, and we need experienced, principled, results-driven leaders like Das Williams representing us in the state Legislature and getting our state back on the right path. Locally, Das’ background is impeccable. He’s delivered on women’s issues time and again, be it fighting to enact fair and balanced budgets, fair pay for women, protecting the right to choose, or expanding health care and education. Building on his unparalleled track record, Das Williams will be an extremely effective advocate for women in the 35th Assembly District and across the state for years to come.”

Williams has been a longtime advocate for women. He serves as one of only two male national board members of the NOW, helped start the Women’s Economic Justice Conference, a yearly event that focuses on empowering women in low-wage jobs, and has led the development of south Oxnard’s Centro Mujer.

As a Santa Barbara councilman, Williams has helped lead the charge to increase Santa Barbara’s commitment to youth and children, including the provision of free child care in downtown, westside and eastside schools in the summer, and has championed job-training programs for young women.

Williams also has worked to elect some of Santa Barbara’s most prominent women leaders, such as former Assemblywoman Hannah-Beth Jackson, current and former Santa Barbara County Supervisors Doreen Farr and Gail Marshall, Santa Barbara Mayor Helene Schneider and Goleta Councilwoman Margaret Connell.

“I am deeply honored by California NOW’s endorsement of my candidacy,” Williams said. “Their support of my campaign is a testament to my background and longtime efforts to protect women’s rights and opportunities. I look forward to continuing my work on women’s issues in the state Assembly, helping them to break the glass ceiling once and for all.”

Williams is running to succeed fellow Democrat and termed-out Assemblyman Pedro Nava in 2010.

