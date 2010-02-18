Monday, April 30 , 2018, 6:11 pm | Fair 67º

 
 
 
 

‘Gidget’ to Chair Special Benefit for Seniors in Need

A Feb. 25 event with Kathy Kohner Zuckerman will benefit the Garden Court Endowment

By Candice Tang | February 18, 2010 | 7:19 p.m.

Kathy Kohner Zuckerman, the real “Gidget,” will surf into Santa Barbara this month for a benefit event for low-income seniors.

Garden Court, an independent living community for frail, low-income seniors, will present “Life Is Good at Garden Court” from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Feb. 25 at The Canary Hotel.

Zuckerman will be the honorary event chairwoman of the special surf-themed event benefiting the Garden Court Endowment and honoring the 40th anniversary of the Housing Authority of the City of Santa Barbara.

The event will feature Master of Ceremonies Rick Longpre, president of Latitude Inc., and KEYT-TV senior reporter John Palminteri as auctioneer.

Guests will be treated to cocktails, hors d’oeuvres, a buffet and a wine bar. Live auction items will include a Maui surf adventure package, a private home vacation in Todos Santos and more. Music will be provided by the Locals, featuring selected vintage surfboards from the private collection of Roger Dahlen, as well as Woodys from the local Woody Club.

Kathy Kohner Zuckerman was the real-life inspiration for surfing icon “Gidget.” (Ernst Lenart photo)

“Life Is Good at Garden Court” will benefit the Garden Court Endowment, dedicated to assisting frail, low-income Santa Barbara seniors to live independently for as long as possible by providing grants for housing and support.

“Garden Court is a model community that residents can truly call home and continue to live an active and fulfilling lifestyle,” Zuckerman said. “I am proud to help raise awareness of this important resource for seniors and to encourage everyone to maintain an active lifestyle for as long as they can.”

Tim Durnin, executive director of Garden Court, said, “We are thrilled to have Kathy Kohner Zuckerman as our ‘Life Is Good at Garden Court’ honorary event chair. Ms. Zuckerman is a fantastic example of living life to the fullest, and as an American icon her message of successful aging resonates near and far.”

— Candice Tang is a publicist.

