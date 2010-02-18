Monday, April 30 , 2018, 6:14 pm | Fair 67º

 
 
 
 

Laguna Senior Crosby Harbison Earns Creative Achievement Award

He receives a $36,000 merit scholarship from the California College of Arts

By Tara Broucqsault | February 18, 2010 | 2:32 p.m.

The California College of Arts honored Laguna Blanca School senior Crosby Harbison with the Creative Achievement Award.

The merit scholarship competition is open to all high school seniors applying for fall admission who have completed their admissions application by Feb. 1.

Awards are based on a student’s academic achievement and creative ability as demonstrated by their portfolio.

In 2009-10, the college awarded more than $1 million to freshmen entering in fall 2009. The awards, which range up to $18,000, may be renewed for four years of full-time enrollment if the recipient maintains good academic standing.

“I got $9,000 a year ($36,000 total) for my portfolio, provided I attend CCA,” Harbison said. “That’s pretty nice!”

Click here to view Harbison’s portfolio.

— Tara Broucqsault is the director of communications for Laguna Blanca School.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 