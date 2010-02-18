Laguna Senior Crosby Harbison Earns Creative Achievement Award

He receives a $36,000 merit scholarship from the California College of Arts

The California College of Arts honored Laguna Blanca School senior Crosby Harbison with the Creative Achievement Award.

The merit scholarship competition is open to all high school seniors applying for fall admission who have completed their admissions application by Feb. 1.

Awards are based on a student’s academic achievement and creative ability as demonstrated by their portfolio.

In 2009-10, the college awarded more than $1 million to freshmen entering in fall 2009. The awards, which range up to $18,000, may be renewed for four years of full-time enrollment if the recipient maintains good academic standing.

“I got $9,000 a year ($36,000 total) for my portfolio, provided I attend CCA,” Harbison said. “That’s pretty nice!”

— Tara Broucqsault is the director of communications for Laguna Blanca School.