Santa Barbara Youth Council to Speak Out on Legal Rights

Expert panelists will address civil liberties of young adults in the community

The Santa Barbara Youth Council will hold a speak-out event from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. March 1 with an array of expert panelists to inform youths of their rights and civil liberties in the community.

The event, to be held at the Santa Barbara City Council chambers at 735 Anacapa St., is open to the public and will feature local police officers, as well as legal experts and young adults with experience in the juvenile court system.

Refreshments will be provided before the event, which will consist of a short presentation followed by an open question-and-answer period with the expert panelists. Attendants will have an opportunity to enter a raffle, with prizes provided by local merchants. Youths in attendance will be eligible to receive community service hours for participating in the speak-out.

The Santa Barbara Youth Council is a committee of youth leaders who work to improve the quality of life of young adults in the Santa Barbara community.

“Our last speak-out was a huge success, and we plan to fill the council chambers with young adults interested in their legal rights,” Youth Council member Elly Iverson said.

— Morgan Lunt is a member of the Santa Barbara Youth Council.