Sheriff’s Detectives Raid Marijuana Dispensaries

Nine arrests are made in the multiagency operation

Narcotics detectives with the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department have made several arrests after a combined investigation with the Santa Barbara Police Department into suspected illegal marijuana cultivators and marijuana traffickers operating through collectives dispensaries within the cities of Santa Barbara, Goleta and unincorporated areas of Santa Barbara County (Summerland).

On Wednesday, narcotics detectives served two related search warrants at a collective in the 2100 block of Ortega Hill Road in Summerland and at a collective in the 5800 block of Gaviota Street in Goleta.

At the Summerland location, police contacted owner/operator Diane Norman, 55, and employee Edward Diamond, 58.

During the search, officials recovered more than 50 active marijuana plants and about five pounds of processed marijuana packaged for sales. Additional items of evidence indicative to marijuana sales including edible marijuana products, scales, price sheets/boards, packaging materials and pay owe sheets. An additional financial investigation into the collective is under way, and an unknown amount of currency will be seized under state asset forfeiture laws.

Norman and Diamond were arrested and booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail for conspiracy and possession of marijuana for sales. Bail was set at $20,000.

While detectives were serving the search warrant, Paul Reinauer, 51, arrived at the collective from Northern California with more than 2 pounds of processed marijuana and hashish for sales. A short time later, Curtis Robertson, 47, arrived from Southern Ventura County with about a pound of marijuana for sales.

Both suspects were arrested at the scene and booked for conspiracy, transportation of marijuana and possession of marijuana for sales. Bail was set at $20,000.

At the service of the search warrant in Goleta, detectives contacted two employees, Jacob Rosner, 20, and Jason Jones, 38. Detectives found more than 80 marijuana plants in a sophisticated indoor grow operation and 15 pounds of processed marijuana.

Additional items of evidence indicative to marijuana sales including edible marijuana products, scales, price sheets/boards, packaging materials and pay owe sheets. An additional financial investigation also is under way.

The suspects were found to be selling marijuana and were arrested. They were booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail for conspiracy and possession of marijuana for sales. Bail was set at $20,000.

While detectives were serving that search warrant, Kirk Wilson, 38, arrived at the collective from Northern California with more than 4 pounds of processed marijuana for sales. A short time later, Stephen Hawkins, 24, and Christina Hawkins, 24, arrived at the collective from Northern California with more than 6½ lbs of processed marijuana for sales.

Both suspects were arrested and booked for conspiracy, transportation of marijuana and possession of marijuana for sales. Bail was set at $20,000.

The owner/operator of the collective, David Macfarlane, 40, was arrested by Ventura County authorities for related financial crimes.

— Drew Sugars is a public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.