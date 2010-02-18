Monday, April 30 , 2018, 6:16 pm | Fair 67º

 
 
 

Tim Allison Signs Fair Campaign Practices Pledge

The District 24 congressional candidate calls on fellow Democrats to do the same

By Linda Gassaway | February 18, 2010 | 12:18 p.m.

Tim Allison, a congressional candidate for California District 24, has signed the Fair Campaign Practices Pledge and has called upon his fellow Democratic candidates to do the same.

“I am running for Congress in a time where our government, our Congress and our institution of governance is being severely tested,” Allison said. “If the people in California District 24 are to believe and trust that their representatives will take their personal vision to Washington seriously, I must work to earn their trust. Today I signed the Fair Campaign Practices Pledge, a pledge that holds me and my campaign to a high standard of ethics and a code of trust. I enlist my fellow Democratic candidates to do the same. It is the very least we can do for our constituents and to gain the public’s trust.”

The Fair Campaign Practices Pledge, a Democratic Party pledge, invokes a candidate’s responsibility to provide voters with truthful, fair and clean campaigns, and to conduct themselves in a manner conducive to a civil, issue-oriented exchange with their fellow candidates.

With this pledge, candidates sign their names to conduct their campaign openly, fairly and truthfully. They will not engage in unfair or misleading attacks upon the character or value of their democratic opponents, and they pledge not to distribute negative messages about their Democratic opponent. They will not permit the use of any opposition research, campaign material or advertisement that misrepresents, distorts or otherwise falsifies the facts regarding their Democratic opponent.

In signing this pledge, Allison agrees to ensure that his campaign materials and advertisements clearly identify the materials, and his campaign will promptly and publicly condemn the actions and statements of any individual or group whose activities violate this pledge.

— Linda Gassaway is the communications director for the Tim Allison for Congress campaign.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 