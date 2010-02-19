Monday, April 30 , 2018, 6:00 pm | A Few Clouds 70º

 
 
 
 

Local News

City of Goleta Working with Venoco on Emergency-Notification Procedures

The oil company received two notices last year that it violated the action plan for developments

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer | updated logo | February 19, 2010 | 12:30 a.m.

[Noozhawk’s note: Legal counsel has contacted Noozhawk and objected to the use of a generic term referring to a reverse notification call through the 9-1-1 system, claiming the term violates its client’s trademark. This article has been updated to remove the “offending” term.]

When does someone outside of Venoco Inc. need to be notified of a gas leak or oil spill?

The city of Goleta is continuing discussions with the company over its emergency action plan for oil and gas developments.

While there’s an established grapevine for communication, Goleta sent two notices of violation last year, citing incorrect notification procedures in the event of incidents such as a gas release, oil spill or unplanned shutdown.

One day in November, the Line 96 pipeline was found to be leaking oil near the Ellwood Onshore Facility fence line about 1 a.m., and the city wasn’t notified until after 8 a.m.

The estimated four barrels of oil was contained in the concrete vault box surrounding the valve where the leak originated, and the pipeline was flushed with water and cleaned about 8:30 a.m.

While the city wants to give the company time to control incidents, it’s typical to get a call within an hour of an incident, said Steve Chase, director of planning and environmental services.

There are specific notification requirements between the city and company, and the city is working to make sure that expectation is met, he said.

Differences in opinion over ambiguous wording are at the root of the “good faith” discussions to create more specific notification requirements.

Steve Greig of Venoco said the November incident didn’t trigger the requirement for notification.

Staff mentioned three levels of incidents, and Greig said the less-than-five-barrel contained leak didn’t even qualify as a level one. The ongoing discussions will help clarify how and when to notify the city, he said.

Venoco workers are trained to follow notification criteria, not make judgment calls, he said.

The notification structure calls for Venoco to alert the city manager in case of an incident, who then confers with the City Council — or a specially created disaster council made up of city staff, if necessary — and the director of planning and environmental services.

The director of public safety is also notified, and all involved parties discuss the incident with Venoco to determine the severity of the situation and whether a city alert, reverse notification call through the 9-1-1 system or other emergency notification system should be used.

To date, these measures haven’t been activated for energy-related incidents.

Venoco and its subsidiaries own and operate Platform Holly, the Ellwood Onshore Facility, Line 96, the Ellwood Marine Terminal and State Lease 421 oil well piers in- and offshore of Goleta.

The company is attempting to expand oil development from Platform Holly and install a new pipeline from the onshore facility to the pipeline at Las Flores Canyon.

Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 