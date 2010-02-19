City of Goleta Working with Venoco on Emergency-Notification Procedures

The oil company received two notices last year that it violated the action plan for developments

When does someone outside of Venoco Inc. need to be notified of a gas leak or oil spill?

The city of Goleta is continuing discussions with the company over its emergency action plan for oil and gas developments.

While there’s an established grapevine for communication, Goleta sent two notices of violation last year, citing incorrect notification procedures in the event of incidents such as a gas release, oil spill or unplanned shutdown.

One day in November, the Line 96 pipeline was found to be leaking oil near the Ellwood Onshore Facility fence line about 1 a.m., and the city wasn’t notified until after 8 a.m.

The estimated four barrels of oil was contained in the concrete vault box surrounding the valve where the leak originated, and the pipeline was flushed with water and cleaned about 8:30 a.m.

While the city wants to give the company time to control incidents, it’s typical to get a call within an hour of an incident, said Steve Chase, director of planning and environmental services.

There are specific notification requirements between the city and company, and the city is working to make sure that expectation is met, he said.

Differences in opinion over ambiguous wording are at the root of the “good faith” discussions to create more specific notification requirements.

Steve Greig of Venoco said the November incident didn’t trigger the requirement for notification.

Staff mentioned three levels of incidents, and Greig said the less-than-five-barrel contained leak didn’t even qualify as a level one. The ongoing discussions will help clarify how and when to notify the city, he said.

Venoco workers are trained to follow notification criteria, not make judgment calls, he said.

The notification structure calls for Venoco to alert the city manager in case of an incident, who then confers with the City Council — or a specially created disaster council made up of city staff, if necessary — and the director of planning and environmental services.

The director of public safety is also notified, and all involved parties discuss the incident with Venoco to determine the severity of the situation and whether a city alert, reverse notification call through the 9-1-1 system or other emergency notification system should be used.

To date, these measures haven’t been activated for energy-related incidents.

Venoco and its subsidiaries own and operate Platform Holly, the Ellwood Onshore Facility, Line 96, the Ellwood Marine Terminal and State Lease 421 oil well piers in- and offshore of Goleta.

The company is attempting to expand oil development from Platform Holly and install a new pipeline from the onshore facility to the pipeline at Las Flores Canyon.

