Monday, April 30 , 2018, 6:01 pm | A Few Clouds 70º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Ex-UCSB Engineer Arrested in Alleged Bomb Threat Against School

Former Santa Barbara resident facing charges in Washington after Craigslist posting that appears to target UCSB

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer | February 18, 2010 | 11:47 p.m.

Update: Click here to read about Baker's arrest on Aug. 19 2013

A former Santa Barbara man has been arrested in Washington for allegedly making a bomb threat against UCSB, his former employer.

Neil Baker
Neil Baker

Neil P. Baker, 51, of Kennewick, Wash., is being held in Benton County jail but formal charges have not been filed, the Mid-Columbia Tri-City Herald reported Thursday. The newspaper said Baker was arrested Monday on suspicion of making a bomb threat with intent to alarm and a misdemeanor harassment charge.

The Herald said Baker had moved to Kennewick in 2004 after UCSB forced him to resign or be fired. UCSB officials could not be reached for comment Thursday night.

UCSB police issued an alert to the campus last week after a Craigslist posting was discovered titled “Does it seem like UCSB is trying to incite Neil to shoot?”

The police alert stated Baker is a person of interest because of “recent nonspecific threats that may pertain to current UCSB employees.” Click here to view the alert.

The Feb. 12 Internet post consists of a list of statements and questions, which include: “If Neil were to launch an attack on UCSB, could the body-count exceed 10,000?”

The posting includes mock-ups of fake classmates.com ads with pictures of killers in notorious school shootings. The photos have captions like “Remember that kid you bullied in school? It’s too late to say you’re sorry” and “Remember that coworker you mobbed at UCSB? It’s not too late to say you’re sorry.”

Washington police are continuing to investigate and are talking to the FBI about the possibility of placing Baker on the domestic terrorist list, the Herald reported.

A former engineer at UCSB and a 2003 candidate for governor in California’s recall election, Baker has been the subject of inquiry for years and is believed to be the author of numerous threatening online postings.

In 2007, UCSB officials locked down the Engineering Science Building East for about a week after threats were posted on Craigslist around the one-year anniversary of the Goleta postal service facility shooting. The UCSB Daily Nexus reported that Baker had talked about how he was thinking about killing his former bosses and co-workers at the time time of the USPS massacre.

On Jan. 30, 2006, Jennifer San Marco, 44, a former local postal service employee then living in New Mexico, shot and killed her former neighbor in Santa Barbara and five former co-workers at the Santa Barbara Processing and Distribution Center, 400 Storke Road. San Marco then killed herself.

Baker’s arrest came three days after Amy Bishop, an associate neurobiology professor at the University of Alabama-Huntsville, allegedly shot and killed three colleagues during a meeting on that campus.

At various times, someone posting as Neil Baker was a prolific commenter on Noozhawk articles, often using them to attack UCSB, which he called a “criminal mafia organization where I endured four years of near-constant hostility.” Noozhawk publisher Bill Macfadyen said the commenter was warned repeatedly to keep his comments focused on the stories but he persisted in making “off-topic, conspiratorial accusations involving UCSB, Jews, Israel and a government cover-up of 9/11.”

“We removed most of his comments and ultimately banned him when he continued to violate our terms of use,” Macfadyen said.

Baker responded by e-mailing Macfadyen and accusing him of being “a Zionist” who was censoring “my brave truth.” The commenter frequently used Craigslist’s Rants & Raves feature to attack Noozhawk’s alleged censorship.

Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 