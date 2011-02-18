Captain’s Log: Opportunities Abound for Beachcombers

This weekend — weather permitting — offers a beachcomber’s bonanza. The forces are aligning to line our shores with mounds of interesting stuff from the sea and the land.

The forces are rain, wind, large swells and strong tides. When those forces combine, as they are doing late this week, the near-shore zone gives up its treasures. Low-tide periods during the day this weekend offer great beachcombing conditions, providing the weather cooperates.

I eagerly await fierce winter storms because thunderous waves and strong currents churn up the near-shore waters and deposit a wondrous bounty along the beach. Pretty shells, driftwood and other fascinating flotsam comprise my silver lining to a storm cloud.

Enterprising beachcombers rush to the shoreline in the wake of winter storms, when the high seas are still subsiding. My own most successful seashell and driftwood hunts have been immediately after storms featuring huge swells coinciding with very high tides. That’s when the sea has the power to loosen the greatest number of shellfish and move large drifting pieces of wood onto the beaches.

Low tide is the safest time, especially when navigating the nooks and crannies of rocky points. I have had the best luck poking around rocky points and outcroppings for seashells. It doesn’t have to be radical points of land such as the ones up the coast from Jalama Beach, although I highly recommend that area for beachcombing.

Some of my most treasured shells come from the Santa Barbara and Goleta beaches. Summerland and Carpinteria are also great spots. Carpinteria has a major reef zone where the surge of large swells moves a great number of shells for us to find.

Driftwood tends to pile up on the beaches down-current from river and large creek mouths. The best waterways to look for are ones with considerable woods and brush upstream. We have had enough burns during the fire season and mudslides during the rains to unearth some fascinating pieces of wood. The runoff has been sufficient to carry large pieces downstream to the sea. The result will be lines of driftwood along the beaches at the high-water mark during the storm season.

Beachcombing can be a fun family outing or a chance for some peaceful solitude for an individual or a couple. Beachcombing is kinda like going to garage sales — the early browsers get the best booty.

Bundle up after a storm and get there early. Just remember how potentially dangerous the sea can be. When the tide comes in, take care not to get trapped someplace where the big waves can reach you. Also be watchful for large waves. They can sweep dry ground and pull a fully grown person to sea.

Be careful out there — captain’s orders!

— Capt. David Bacon operates WaveWalker Charters and is president of SOFTIN Inc., a nonprofit organization providing seafaring opportunities for those in need. Visit softininc.blogspot.com to learn more about the organization and how you can help.