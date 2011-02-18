Friday, April 27 , 2018, 2:12 pm | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 

Jeff Moehlis: This Is Your Brain On Music

Daniel Levitin talks about the relationship between the brain and music at SAGE Center lecture

By Jeff Moehlis, Noozhawk Contributor | February 18, 2011 | 7:08 p.m.

Ever wonder why sex, drugs and rock-‘n’-roll seem to go together so well? It turns out that music engages emotional centers in the brain that mediate reward and arousal, the same centers that are active when one is on certain drugs or having an orgasm.

Cognitive psychologist, record producer and best-selling author Daniel Levitin talked about this and many other fascinating topics at the intersection of music and science in a presentation titled “This Is Your Brain On Music” at UCSB on Thursday, a lecture sponsored by the SAGE Center for the Study of the Mind. He wrote a bestselling book with the same title, plus a book titled The World in Six Songs: How the Musical Brain Created Human Nature.

Levitin was in several San Francisco bands starting in the late 1970s, then got involved with producing and sound engineering for the likes of Blue Oyster Cult, Chris Isaak, and Jonathan Richman and The Modern Lovers.

When a recording engineer for Carlos Santana didn’t show up one day, Levitin got a chance to fill in (he joked that before this his main job was to light incense in the studio). During Santana’s guitar solo, Levitin got goosebumps, which led him to question what was going on in his brain — and in Santana’s brain. This ultimately led him into cognitive science and his current gig as a professor at McGill University.

Much of Levitin’s lecture was on musical expertise. He claimed that all of us are expert music listeners, able to determine when a wrong note is played, and to quickly recognize a piece of music even if it is in an arrangement that we have never heard before. He demonstrated this by playing very short audio clips for the audience. Interestingly, some people identified the quick clips by the song, and others by the artist, but nearly everyone could recognize them almost immediately.

He then argued that musical expertise has many components, including rhythm, pitch, playing an instrument, composing, arranging and listening. This diversity makes it unlikely that there is a “musical gene” that endows expertise on certain individuals. Sure, there might be some genetic predisposition, but the qualities that ultimately lead to expertise are memory, attention, will power, belief in oneself and an attitude of treating failures as a learning opportunity.

And then there is practice. Levitin is an advocate for the 10,000 hours theory that expertise in any field takes 10,000 hours of practice. He argued that even for an apparent outlier such as Wolfgang Mozart, who started composing symphonies when he was 5 years old, the theory still applies. In particular, Mozart’s early works are not held in nearly as high regard as his later works, written after the 10,000 hour milestone presumably had been passed. Indeed, he asked, “If Mozart died at 10 years old, would we know about him nowadays?” Probably not.

Levitin also made a compelling argument that the music that most appeals to us is at the “sweet spot” between being familiar and novel. This allows us to experience reward for predicting what is coming next, plus offers enough surprises to keep things interesting.

A cynic might argue that analyzing music from a scientific perspective, as Levitin does, misses the point, that music is just meant to be listened to and enjoyed. However, for many of us, this gives an even greater appreciation for the musical experience.

Whatever your perspective, enjoy the music!

Noozhawk contributor Jeff Moehlis is an associate professor of mechanical engineering at UCSB. Upcoming show recommendations, advice from musicians, interviews and more are available on his Web site, music-illuminati.com.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 