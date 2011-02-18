Friday, April 27 , 2018, 2:11 pm | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 

Rotary Club of Santa Barbara Sunrise Helps Host Polish Students

Four students and their teacher spend 10 days in Santa Barbara

By Betsy Munroe, Rotary Club of Santa Barbara Sunrise | February 18, 2011 | 7:21 p.m.

Santa Barbara High School partnered with the Rotary Club in Kedzierzyn-Kozle, in southern Poland, and the Rotary Club of Santa Barbara Sunrise to host four Polish students and their teacher for 10 days.

Santa Barbara High School Principal Mark Capritto and Polish teacher Marionella Szatkowska-Strzala coordinated the trip as a “cultural exchange” for the local and Polish students to learn from one another.

Szatkowska-Strzala teaches English and law at the II Liceum Ogolnoksztalcace, an academic preparatory school for university and college readiness where the Polish students attend.

The four visiting students are exceptional students, which is why they were chosen for this trip. One of the requisites to graduate from high school in Poland is to pass an English exam, and their English was excellent.

— Betsy Munroe is the public relations chairwoman for the Rotary Club of Santa Barbara Sunrise, which meets at 7 a.m. Wednesdays at the Santa Barbara Club, 1105 Chapala St.

