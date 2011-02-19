Two People Hurt in Head-On Crash on Highway 154 Near San Antonio Creek Road

The crash sends one vehicle over the side of the roadway about 30 feet

Two people suffered moderate injuries Friday afternoon in a head-on collision on Highway 154, two miles north of San Antonio Creek Road in Santa Barbara.

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department responded about 2:30 p.m. with two engines, a ladder truck and a battalion chief. They were assisted by two American Medical Response ambulances, the U.S. Forest Service and the California Highway Patrol.

Fire Department spokesman Capt. David Sadecki said two vehicles collided, with one going over the side of the roadway about 30 feet.

The two people who were injured were treated on scene then transported to the hospital via ambulance, according to Sadecki.

He said the driver of the vehicle that went over the side of the road had to be extricated by firefighters.

Highway 154 was closed for about 20 minutes, and then was limited to one-way traffic for about an hour. The cause of the crash remains under investigation by the CHP.

— Noozhawk managing editor Michelle Nelson can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk or @NoozhawkNews.