UCSB Oil Spill Expert to Speak About ‘Science in the Disaster Zone’

David Valentine will discuss his expeditions and discoveries on Feb. 24

By UCSB | February 18, 2011 | 2:40 p.m.

David Valentine, UCSB professor of earth science, will deliver a lecture titled “Science in the Disaster Zone: From Coal Oil Point to Deepwater Horizon” on Thursday, Feb. 24 at First Presbyterian Church, 21 E. Constance St. in Santa Barbara.

Refreshments will be served at 7 p.m., and the lecture will begin at 7:30 p.m.

Valentine’s talk is part of the UCSB Affiliates Science Lite lecture series. Admission is $8 for Affiliates and Chancellor’s Council members, and $10 for non-members. Pay at the door or mail checks, payable to UCSB Regents, in advance to the Office of Public Events, MC 1135, UCSB, Santa Barbara, CA 93106.

For the past decade, Valentine has studied the interactions of bacteria, oil and gas off the coast of Santa Barbara and around the world. Last April, his scientific expertise drew him to the Gulf of Mexico after the Deepwater Horizon disaster. Valentine traveled to the area several times to study the fate of oil and gas released into the deep ocean.

In this talk, Valentine will provide a firsthand account of how he was drawn into the science of the disaster, what discoveries he has made and what it was like to lead expeditions to the site.

 
