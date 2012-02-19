Monday, April 2 , 2018, 9:00 pm | Fog/Mist 55º

 
 
 
 

Liam Burke: Wayne McGregor’s Futuristic ‘Entity’ Storms The Granada

British dance company Random Dance has audience on its feet

By Liam Burke, Noozhawk Contributing Writer | February 19, 2012 | 3:35 a.m.

UCSB Arts & Lectures presented the “definer” of British dance, choreographer Wayne McGregor, and his company Random Dance, on Feb. 15 at The Granada.

When the curtain rose, three giant architectural metallic arms — think giant desk lamps — flanked the stage, each holding a rectangular panel that became both lighting devices and video screens at once. A video clip of a single canine greyhound running, but not going anywhere, gave us an inkling that McGregor might be telling us something about technology and the fastest of a species.

Then McGregor’s dancers appeared, all sinewy like the greyhound, and all blessed with the hyper-extension and flexibility you see in Cirque du Soleil artists, defying what any physiotherapist would tell you is possible. But the most surprising thing of the evening was how “Entity,” a plot-free dance work, could so dramatically move and engage the audiences attention.

All 10 dancers are credited as collaborators on the choreography, and they perform the most incomprehensible movement language you have ever seen. Almost yogic, split-leg extensions with hyper-extended spines that c-curve backward from the waist, suddenly turn into twitching movements, lightning-fast turns and revolving lifts with distended limbs. Set against Joby Talbot and Coldplay collaborator Jon Hopkins’ revolutionary score of drones and string sections working harmoniously together, and against the monolithic set pieces, these futuristic and utterly other-worldly dancers suddenly appear not to be human but another species from another planet altogether.

In this strange and wonderfully cultivated realm, these “entities” want to communicate, and we watch as their idiosyncratic steps, turns, kicks, partnered lifts, contracted gropes and endless powerhouse dancing, fail them as a language. McGregor and his dancers create a work in which you don’t ever see the same single movement repeated. Astonishing, really. No repetition of any of the steps and one wonders was it partially improvised by the dancers? They move at such an urgent pace, in duets, trios and group dances; men on men, women on women, and women on men.

It is the pulse of the dance that affects you in your seat. The constant push and play between these extreme athletes reveals humanity that runs the gamut from tempers to tenderness, and everything in between. Their idiosyncratic steps, turns, kicks, partnered lifts, contracted gropes and endless powerhouse dancing ultimately fails them as a language. They just cannot communicate; they have developed into something that they themselves cannot even understand.

There were so many majestic moments of choreography but a few must be mentioned. At one point, four women unfurl on the floor like organisms captured on a time-speed camera. A line of men (their torsos stripped bare by now), facing up-stage, travel sideways, vogueing with their arms and creating a kind of “scapular” dance, their shoulder blades rotating in different directions all at once and adding to the eerily disjointed atmosphere of the piece. One male dancer executed a slow and buoyant triple pirouette going into a high sissone (jump) that lingered in the air as if he could actually hover above the earth. Then, as the piece ended, five couples corralled into a uniformity that was suddenly “run-of-the-mill,” and more like a local modern dance work. Their bodies ceased from all the hyper-extending and frenetic movement, and the dancers suddenly appeared to be a completely different group of dancers altogether. Harmony existed after all.

McGregor also makes us marvel at the art form of dance. That he and his dancers could move so fast and with such extreme physical extension, it appeared to be another medium at work. This is illusion of the greater kind. Bodies appeared, at a glance, to be digitally altered to create these super-human shapes, but they were not at all for even pixels can’t bend and flick and twist and thwak like McGregor’s dancers can. Proving again that there is nothing greater than the human body after all.

Noozhawk contributing writer Liam Burke covers dance and has been published in Dance Magazine, Dance Australia and The James White Review. He can be contacted at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 