Cat Is Only Injury in Upper Eastside Apartment Fire in Santa Barbara

Cause of the blaze is under investigation

An apartment fire on Santa Barbara’s Upper Eastside was quickly extinguished by firefighters Saturday evening. A cat was the only injury.

Rich Griguoli, a fire engineer with the Santa Barbara Fire Department, said Engines 1, 3 and 5, a truck and a battalion chief responded to a report of a structure fire in the 1300 block of Santa Barbara Street at about 6:30 p.m. Saturday.

Upon arrival, Griguoli said, crews found residents using a garden hose in an unsuccessful attempt to put out flames in a small apartment at the rear of the property. Firefighters quickly extinguished the blaze.

A search of the structure determined there were no residents inside but firefighters did find an injured cat, Griguoli said. The animal received first aid and oxygen from emergency crews and was transported to an animal-care facility for further treatment. There were no other injuries in the incident.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. No damage estimate was provided.

