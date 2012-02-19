Monday, April 2 , 2018, 9:01 pm | Fog/Mist 55º

 
 
 
 

‘Ask For More and You’ll Get More,’ UCSB Extension Negotiation Instructor Gary Goodman Urges

Two-day seminar to arm class participants with 'Best Practices in Negotiation'

By Jeff Wing for UCSB Extension | February 19, 2012 | 2:48 a.m.

Do you have a performance appraisal or job interview coming up, or a meeting with your child’s teacher? Need to ask your landlord to accept a late payment without penalty, or to clean up the ooze that is mysteriously percolating from the garage floor? Perhaps you’re simply writing a daily to-do list.

Gary Goodman

“No matter,” says Dr. Gary S. Goodman. “You’re negotiating!”

“Every day, we negotiate without even realizing it,” said Goodman, a best-selling author, international consultant and creator of “Best Practices in Negotiation,” a popular seminar that he is bringing to UCSB Extension on March 24 and 31.

Goodman shares 77 best practices as well as a friendly format for conducting negotiations that move along quickly and smoothly.

Among his tips: Those who raise their aspiration levels, the goals they’re trying to reach, fare much better than people who try to be modest. “Ask for more and you’ll get more” is a consensus best practice, according to Goodman.

“Everyone should bring a wish list to their negotiations, including items that they’ll willingly concede,” Goodman suggests. When asked to make a concession, we should say, “I’ll be happy to consider that, but in turn I’ll need X and Y.”

Participants in the class learn through lectures, discussions and realistic simulations drawn from actual cases of business and personal negotiations.

If we simply improve our negotiations by 10 percent over a lifetime, Goodman estimates the average person will generate hundreds of thousands of dollars in savings and extra earnings while dramatically improving quality of life.

“That’s quite a payback from a two-day class,” Goodman says with a smile.

Click here for more information about “Best Practices in Negotiation.”

UCSB Extension is UCSB’s continuing education division and offers certificate programs, courses and seminars for personal and professional development. Courses are offered year-round, with evening and weekend classes designed to fit into most schedules.

Click here to enroll online, or call 805.893.4200.

— Jeff Wing is with UCSB Extension.

