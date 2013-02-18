Insulate SB Earns National Award for Work on Santa Barbara Home

The Spray Polyurethane Foam Alliance presented its national awards of excellence last Thursday. Insulate SB, headquartered in Santa Barbara, emerged a grand prize winner. This rare accomplishment was its first win on a first-time nomination.

Insulate SB was one of only two nationwide winners to capture the crystal sculpture awarded in the category of Specialty Applications.

Nominations were received throughout the previous 12 months from across the country in this annual gala event. Culled from an extensive list to four finalists, Insulate SB’s work on an unusual house shaped like a pile of books, in Santa Barbara, was judged by peers to be the best in the industry. It was built for a publisher.

Nominations are judged independently by a panel of industry experts. Nominations are anonymous to the panel, who vote securely online from their home state.

Insulate SB has been an accredited, spray foam contractor for many years. Meeting professional standards set by the alliance, Insulate SB commits to improving its staff and product through continual education, and accreditation.

As a first-time nominee and national award winner, it is poised to share its expertise with many local residential and commercial insulation projects.

The SPFA is the voice and educational arm of the polyurethane foam industry. SPFA delivers training, industry certification, leadership on energy conservation, the environment, health and safety, building codes and technical advances in the industry.

Members are professional contractors, manufacturers and distributors who strive to educate, regulate and improve the trade.

— Chad Sanchez represents Insulate SB Inc.