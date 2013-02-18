Local Students Interview for Global Leadership Connection Scholarships

Student leaders totaling 150 from seven Santa Barbara-area high schools were nominated by their schools to participate in the two-day Global Leadership Connection Leadership Conference, co-sponsored with UCSB and Westmont College.

Facilitated by founder Carole Harder, GLC chapters throughout the country have been motivating young people for more than 30 years.

Each student, after submitting an application including a written essay, received individual and group interviews at SBCC on Sunday by volunteer members of the Santa Barbara Leadership Team.

Twenty-three scholarships and four all-expenses-paid trips to the GLC Experience in Washington, D.C., will be awarded at the GLC Scholarship and Awards Program to be held at 5 p.m. this Sunday, Feb. 24, at Westmont College.

The GLC Program honors outstanding high school juniors who maintain a high scholastic average and have demonstrated leadership ability in their school, community and spiritual organizations.

The top four awards for 2012 went to Forbes Bainou of Dos Pueblos High School, Daria Etezadi of Laguna Blanca School, Thomas Aijian of Bishop Garcia Diego High School and Katrina Rocha of Santa Ynez Valley Union High School.

Seated Sunday on the other side of the tables as interviewers instead of interviewees, they participated in the individual sessions, bringing an added dimension to the 15-minute verbal exchanges of students hoping to win a GLC scholarship.

— Noozhawk contributing writer Judy Crowell is an author, freelance travel writer and part-time Santa Barbara resident. She can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .