Santa Maria Boy Granted Wish of Trip to Disney World

By Shanna Wasson Taylor for Make-A-Wish Tri-Counties | February 18, 2013 | 9:14 p.m.

David Zachmann, 11, of Santa Maria, who lives with Hirschsprung’s disease, will soon be flying to Disney World compliments of the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

He loves Mickey Mouse and can’t wait to go on all the rides.

David’s wish is being adopted through by Santa Maria Valley Physical Therapy and Cleaner Cans through their Golf for Wishes Golf Tournament.

The Make-A-Wish Adopt-A-Wish program connects groups that donate $5,000 or more to a particular wish. The Golf for Wishes team will bring a cake and utensils, plus a collection of special items to enhance David’s wish.

Burrito Loco in Orcutt will host David’s Wish Presentation Party and will donate appetizers for 25 people.

The Walt Disney Company has supported Make-A-Wish for more than 30 years providing wish kids with magical Disney experiences. Disney provides theme park passes and much more. More than 40 percent of the wishes granted by Make-A-Wish involve Disney.

Make-A-Wish grants the wishes of children with life-threatening medical conditions to enrich the human experience with hope, strength and joy. With a staff of only four and the help of more than 100 volunteers, Make-A-Wish Tri-Counties has granted more than 1,200 special wishes to children in Ventura, Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties.

If you want to refer a child to the Make-A-Wish Foundation, call 888.899.9474 (WISH). Donations may be sent to Make-A-Wish at 4222 Market Street, Suite D, Ventura, CA 93001. Click here to donate airline miles. Click here for more information on other ways to help.

— Shanna Wasson Taylor is the CEO of Make-A-Wish Tri-Counties.

