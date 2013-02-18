Friday, April 20 , 2018, 8:08 am | Fair 50º

 
 
 
 

Wayne Mellinger: Welcome to the Anthropocene — How Humans Are Changing Earth

By Wayne Mellinger | February 18, 2013 | 6:38 p.m.

We often make distinctions between human and nature. The social construction of this dichotomy has been one of the defining features of modernity.

Human-induced climate change is forcing us to rethink this foundational assumption. We no longer can separate the world into two opposing categories — one labeled “nature” and one labeled “human.” Humans are intimately intertwined with nature, and the illusion of their separation cannot be sustained.

Changes in the atmosphere affect not just the weather but our oceans, our lands and all living beings. Everything is linked to the cycles and processes of the Earth.

Humans have transformed the Earth in innumerable ways — not just climate, but land surfaces, waterways and species extinction.

Welcome to the Anthropocene — the new geological epoch that Earth scientists have recently declared to acknowledge the massive human imprint on the global environment. This marks the end of the Holocene, the 10,000-year period of climatic stability that allowed “civilization” to flourish.

The separation between humans and nature leads to social justice and environmental movements having separate and distinct goals and histories. The emergence of the Anthropocene necessitates that we see their common purpose.

Both social justice and environmental approaches are concerned with exploitation and our struggles to free ourselves from abuse.

Moreover, both social justice and ecological concerns must move forward together as the exploitation of human entails the exploitation of nature.

As Paul Hawken states: “Slaves, serfs and the poor are the forests, soils and oceans of society; each constitute surplus value that has been exploited repeatedly by those in power, whether governments or multinational corporations.”

Our future depends on how we understand and care for these vital resources — our natural environment and our human population.

Every thread of our being is interwoven with the environment and how we treat one another is reflected on our planet, just as how we treat our planet is reflected in our physical and mental well-being. Nature is our body, and we must remain in step if we are not to die.

— Wayne Mellinger, Ph.D., is a social justice activist living in Santa Barbara and social worker for the homeless. He is on the board of Clergy and Laity United for Economic Justice (CLUE).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 