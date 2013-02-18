Williams Introduces Assembly Bill to Empower College Trustees

California Assemblyman Das Williams, D-Santa Barbara, has introduced a bill to expand the rights of student trustees throughout the California Community College system.

The legislation, Assembly Bill 447, would transform what are currently trustee privileges into rights.

“Our student leaders are important, and their voices should be more than just symbolic,” Williams said. “Our student representatives have a deep understanding of the issues that matter most on our campuses.”

Now more than ever, the voice of our students matter. With college cuts, rising tuition and low graduation rates, elected board leaders can benefit greatly from the advice of students and those they represent.

The bill would authorize student members to:

» Make motions and seconds.

» Cast an advisory vote (new authority, this was not previously authorized).

» Attend closed sessions except for those sessions dealing with litigation, personnel issues and collective bargaining.

» Receive a fee waiver. The bill would waive fees for the term they serve. If the student receives a fee waiver already, the student would receive a stipend in the amount of the waived fee.

— Josh Molina is a communications specialist for Assemblyman Das Williams.