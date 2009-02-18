Budget Standoff Continues as Senate Republicans Oust Leader

With insolvency looming, the state Senate convened an around-the-clock lockdown Tuesday in an effort to close California’s $42 billion budget shortfall. Passage of a plan has been stalled since Saturday by the need to secure a single Republican vote for more than $14 billion in new taxes.
As a result of the latest impasse in the three-month budget standoff, the state began sending out layoff notices to 20,000 state employees while Schwarzenegger said he would immediately halt 374 construction projects — valued at $5.5 billion and employing 92,000 workers — if a budget isn’t passed Wednesday.
Schwarzenegger and legislative leaders were unsuccessful in their attempt to use an unusual three-day emergency session over the Presidents’ Day weekend to try to win passage of a $42 billion budget compromise. In addition to the tax hikes, the deal includes $16 billion in spending cuts and up to $11 billion in Wall Street loans. With Democrats united, one Republican vote is required to achieve the two-thirds majority for approval of the $14 billion in new taxes.
