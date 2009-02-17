Thursday, May 31 , 2018, 6:40 pm | Fair 69º

 
 
 
 

CAMA Brings the Great Cecilia Bartoli to Santa Barbara

The world-renowned mezzo-soprano will perform 'Maria Malibran's Salon Romantique' at The Granada.

By Gerald Carpenter, Noozhawk Contributor | February 17, 2009 | 6:23 p.m.

The Community Arts-Music Association (CAMA) has arranged a very special treat for us this week. It has nothing to do with the Felix Mendelssohn Bicentennial, but it is an extraordinary opportunity to enjoy the human voice lifted in songs with words.

The great Italian mezzo-soprano, Cecilia Bartoli, will perform at The Granada on Thursday.
The great Italian mezzo-soprano, Cecilia Bartoli, will perform at The Granada on Thursday. (Uli Weber photo)
The incomparable mezzo-soprano, Cecilia Bartoli, will offer “Maria Malibran’s Salon Romantique,” a recital of early 19th century songs, at 8 p.m. Thursday at The Granada. Pianist Sergio Ciomei will accompany.

As the title La Bartoli has given it suggests, the program has been assembled according to songs one might have heard in the Brussels salon of the famous Parisian-born Spanish contralto Maria Felicita (García) Malibran (1808-1836), whose own bicentennial was celebrated March 24, 2008. Bartoli clearly identifies with Malibran –– whose brilliant career was cut tragically short, at age 28, by a fall from her horse in London. We will hear songs by Gioachino Rossini (1792-1868), Vincenzo Bellini (1801-1835), Gaetano Donizetti (1797-1848), Pauline García-Viardot (1821-1910), and Malibran herself.

Classical music has many houses, and those who devote their time to one house — chamber music, song, ballet, orchestral music, opera, sacred music, instrumental virtuosity, and so on — do not always take the trouble to acquaint themselves with what is going on in all the rest. But I daresay all music lovers have heard of Bartoli. Her fame transcends her field the way Mikhail Baryshnikov‘s transcends his. To hear Bartoli’s performance of a given piece of vocal music is to decide, as Otto Klemperer decided the first time he heard Mahler conduct: “You felt that it could not be otherwise.” In addition to her truly extraordinary histrionic ability, she has a voice both adorable and utterly pure, together with a technical mastery that banishes doubt. Bartoli’s singing can transform the soul of the basest listener into a thing of light and gold.

Malibran was the daughter of a tenor with an international reputation, Manuel del Popolo García, and an equally accomplished actress, Joachina Sitchez. She took a child’s role in an opera when she was 5. Her father began to display her solo singing when she was 15; by the time she was 17, she was replacing world-famous divas at the drop of a hat.

Maria Malibran (1808-1836) was a star of astonishing brilliance in the early 19th century.
Maria Malibran (1808-1836) was a star of astonishing brilliance in the early 19th century.
She was no sooner launched on her epoch-making career than her father made her marry, against her will, an elderly Parisian businessman named Malibran on the assumption that he was rich and would be eternally grateful. When Malibran went bankrupt less than a year after the marriage, Maria cut him loose and, in 1830, met and fell in love with the violinist Charles de Bériot, with whom she happily spent the last six years of her life. Two days after her 28th birthday, the marriage to Malibran finally annulled, she married De Bériot (their son, Charles, was already 4 years old). The composer Pauline Viardot was, in fact, Maria Malibran’s younger sister, who was also quite a famous singer –– as well as being a spectacular linguist and brilliant painter.

Click here to order tickets online or call the Granada Box Office at 805.899.2222 or from CAMA at 805.966.4324.

Gerald Carpenter covers the arts as a Noozhawk contributor.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 