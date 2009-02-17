Thursday, May 31 , 2018, 6:44 pm | Fair 69º

 
 
 
 

“Cinderella” Opens Feb. 21 at The Granada

By Barbara Burger | February 17, 2009 | 12:27 p.m.

State Street Ballet’s popular touring production “Cinderella” has returned to Santa Barbara to conclude the company’s 2008-2009 season.

Performances at The Granada are scheduled for Feb. 21 at 8 p.m.  and Feb. 22 at 2 p.m. Tickets are priced from $25, with discounts for children, students and seniors, and can be reserved by contacting The Granada’s box office at 805.899.2222.

The Cinderella ballet, completed by Sergei Prokofiev in 1945, is a variation of the original rags-to-riches story. State Street Ballet’s Cinderella features original choreography by Founder and Artistic Director Rodney Gustafson with additional choreography by Marina Fliagina, set design by Jean-Francios Revon, and costuming by Christina Giannini. It also includes local children in the cast, providing them with a firsthand theatrical experience as part of a world-renown company. “Cinderella is the perfect way to cap off this season because it appeals to all ages and is full of humor, charm and romance,” says Gustafson.

After its very successful premiere in Santa Barbara four years ago, the ballet was selected to tour the Eastern U.S. (from New Hampshire to Florida) and sold out every performance. Part of its appeal, says Gustafson, is the incredible melding of visual backdrops, movement and sound. Without giving away tradecraft, Gustafson shares that digital animation projected onto a see-through scrim is used to help a pumpkin transform into a carriage, while the lead dancer visible behind the scrim changes from her costume of rags to the princess dressed for a ball. “Even through it’s a classic tale, we have enhanced it with technology to be fresh and come alive for our audiences,” says Gustafson.

“We chose to close our 15th season with Cinderella because it appeals to audiences of all ages and levels of ballet-knowledge,” explains Gustafson. “This ballet is the perfect combination of a well-loved tale brought to life with unexpected twists and turns that will please our young audience members and classical dance that will satisfy ballet aficionados,” he adds.

State Street Ballet was founded in 1994 by Rodney and Allison Gustafson. With at least three productions each season in Santa Barbara, State Street Ballet has also toured throughout the United States, as well as internationally in Taiwan and China.

Rodney Gustafson was formerly with Geneva Ballet, Cleveland Ballet and American Ballet Theatre. He went on to receive his B.S. from University of Arizona, and his M.B.A from Antioch University.  State Street Ballet is known for its innovative choreography and unique style.

Barbara Burger represents the Santa Barbara Choral Society.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 