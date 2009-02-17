Thursday, May 31 , 2018, 6:46 pm | Fair 69º

 
 
 
 

Community West Bank’s Lynda Nahra to Head California Independent Bankers

By Lynette Coverly | February 17, 2009 | 12:11 p.m.

The California Independent Bankers has appointed Lynda Nahra, president and CEO of Community West Bank in Goleta, to spearhead 2009 initiatives for community banks as the association’s president.

“With more than 35 years in banking, Lynda is a natural leader bringing to the association her experience in both the private and corporate sector,” said CIB Executive Director David Haithcock. “Lynda has a deep understanding of community banking issues and is the right fit to lead our association during another challenging economic year.”

In 2005 and 2006, Nahra was named by U.S. Banker magazine as one of the Top 25 Women to Watch in Banking. Nahra will lead the group in its efforts to provide educational programs for community banks, continued outreach with regulatory agencies and plans to lead the group in meetings with legislators in Washington, D.C., in April and in Sacramento in May.

Lynette Coverly is vice president of Community West Bank.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 