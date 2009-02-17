Community West Bank’s Lynda Nahra to Head California Independent Bankers

The California Independent Bankers has appointed Lynda Nahra, president and CEO of Community West Bank in Goleta, to spearhead 2009 initiatives for community banks as the association’s president.

“With more than 35 years in banking, Lynda is a natural leader bringing to the association her experience in both the private and corporate sector,” said CIB Executive Director David Haithcock. “Lynda has a deep understanding of community banking issues and is the right fit to lead our association during another challenging economic year.”

In 2005 and 2006, Nahra was named by U.S. Banker magazine as one of the Top 25 Women to Watch in Banking. Nahra will lead the group in its efforts to provide educational programs for community banks, continued outreach with regulatory agencies and plans to lead the group in meetings with legislators in Washington, D.C., in April and in Sacramento in May.

Lynette Coverly is vice president of Community West Bank.