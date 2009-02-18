Horton, Taylor to Debate Torture and the Law at UCSB

UCSB Arts & Lectures and the College of Letters & Science present Scott Horton and Stuart Taylor in the seventh annual Arthur N. Rupe Great Debate entitled Torture and the Law: Can U.S. Officials Be Held Accountable? on Thursday, Feb. 19 at 7:30 p.m. in UCSB Campbell Hall. The debate will be moderated by Professor Lisa Hajjar of the UCSB Law & Society Program.

Taylor is a weekly opinion columnist for National Journal and a contributing editor for Newsweek. A Harvard Law school graduate, he formerly covered legal affairs and the Supreme Court for The New York Times Washington Bureau and recently published his first book titled Until Proven Innocent about purported injustices in the Duke Lacrosse rape case. Together, these legal minds will engage in a compelling debate about the consequences of violating laws prohibiting torture.

The Arthur N. Rupe Foundation created a generous endowment at UCSB to establish a series of debates that bring important figures from a variety of fields and disciplines to the university and the Santa Barbara community. The Arthur N. Rupe Great Debate Series explores contemporary societal issues of national and international significance through the presentation of authors, commentators, scholars and policy-makers who hold divergent viewpoints.

The debate is free and open to the public. Click here for more information or call the UCSB Arts & Lectures ticket office at 805.893.3535.